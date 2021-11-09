Gift Idea Struggles? Pinterest's Gift Guide Data Can Help

Need some more gift ideas? The top trending searches on Pinterest might be a good place to start. The social media platform took a closer look at the "emerging and generational trends" in a number of categories — including our fave, of course, home and design.

For starters, one category comes at no surprise. With a wild last couple of years, many people have spent time re-assessing their space. Part of that means making it cozier. On Pinterest, the search term "cozy farmhouse ideas" saw 200x growth among millennials, age 25-44 (all data compares searches in September 2021 to September 2020). Pinterest suggests going for candles and wooden baskets as possible gift ideas.

Gen X (45-54), on the other hand, has been gravitating towards something different. "Eclectic colors splashed in minimalist decor are trending among Gen X," Pinterest writes. There was a 5x increase in "eclectic minimal decor" among this group. It's all about chic gallery walls and bright decor.

Baby Boomers (55-65+) leaned towards "vintage eclectic home" finds, with a 59x increase. Gen Z (18-24) led the charge on natural tones, with "earthy aesthetic rooms" seeing a 63x spike.

Don't know where to start? Scroll through some of our picks below. Check out the full Pinterest gift guide report trend here.

