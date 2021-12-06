5 Stunning Christmas Garlands You Can Find on Amazon

From unique trees to stunning Christmas ornaments, there's no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit. But if you need an easy, versatile, stylish holiday decoration, look no further than a Christmas garland. Whether you use them on a fireplace mantle or draped over your front door, these pieces of decor will get your home Christmas-ready in no time. From winter wonderland-inspired designs to pre-lit pieces that give off a warm glow, here are the best Christmas garlands you can buy on Amazon.

Best Overall

This no-frills, nine-foot Christmas garland is ready to go out of the box with festive additions like warm lights, pine cones, and berry clusters. It’s available in battery-powered and plug-in options, leaving you even more options to decorate your home, whether you want to make your front door, railings, or mantles pop for the holidays.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

$39.65+

This 9-foot National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland has a faux Crestwood Spruce branch base sprinkled with pine cones, red berry clusters, and warm white lights — the perfect combo for holiday-ready home decor. Depending on your needs, this garland comes in battery-powered or plug-in options, so they can be placed virtually anywhere inside or outside your home. Plus, the National Tree Company has tons of other holiday decor, including tinsel Christmas trees, Santa stocking holders, pre-lit Christmas wreaths, and more.

Most Versatile

This six-foot garland boats faux flocked lamb’s ear and greenery in subtle green and gray sage hues that you can use not only for the holidays, but for any special occasion you have throughout the year. This versatile option can be used for fireplace mantles during Christmas, centerpieces for birthday parties or weddings, and so much more.

Puleo International Artificial Flocked Lamb’s Ear Garland

$28.99

Originally designed to be mounted on your front door, this 6-foot garland features a faux lamb's ear that can be used indoors or outdoors. Whether you want to use this lush piece of greenery as a piece of Christmas decor to deck out your entryway or as a DIY centerpiece for a birthday dinner, you'll be able to use this garland not only for the holidays but all year long.

Best Beaded

Switch it up from a traditional Christmas garland with this glam bead one that features a festive combo of clear, iridescent, and gold colors. At 10-feet long and a set of two pieces, you can use it to drape around your Christmas tree, along your mantles, on any railings, and more.

Klikel Christmas Clear, Iridescent, and Gold Bead Garland

$22.49

Opt for something a little more glam with this clear, iridescent, and gold bead garland. It adds just the right amount of sparkle to your home, whether you drape this around your Christmas tree or wrap it around a railing or banister.

Best With Christmas Ornaments

This stunning, six-foot garland features all the beauty of a white Christmas without the freezing temperatures. With faux frosted pine cones and pine needles, silver ornaments, and battery-powered LED lights with eight light effects, Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Frozen Winter Christmas Garland is sure to help bring on the holiday cheer.

Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Frozen Winter Christmas Garland

$69.99

Bring the winter frost indoors without all the cold with this stylish, 6-foot garland by Valery Madelyn. Inspired by comforting white Christmas vibes, the garland is decorated with silver Christmas ornaments, snowflakes, and frosted pine cones and pine needles. To add even more holiday magic, it features 20 battery-powered LED lights with eight lighting effects.

Best Budget

Decked out in staple Christmas pieces like holly, poinsettias, and warm string lights, this garland is as easy on the wallet as it is on the eyes. Not only can you use it indoors, but you can also take this lovely garland outside, since it has a waterproof battery box.

Twinkle Star Pre-Lit Christmas Poinsettia Garland

$14.99

You can't go wrong with a garland that's budget-friendly and has classic Christmas elements like poinsettias and string lights. On top of artificial velvet flowers, this 6-foot garland has red berries, holly leaves, and three lighting features to choose from. It's also battery-powered with a waterproof battery box, so you can use it outdoors, too.

