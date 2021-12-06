5 Stunning Christmas Garlands You Can Find on Amazon

From unique trees to stunning Christmas ornaments, there's no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit. But if you need an easy, versatile, stylish holiday decoration, look no further than a Christmas garland. Whether you use them on a fireplace mantle or draped over your front door, these pieces of decor will get your home Christmas-ready in no time. From winter wonderland-inspired designs to pre-lit pieces that give off a warm glow, here are the best Christmas garlands you can buy on Amazon.

Best Overall

This 9-foot National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland has a faux Crestwood Spruce branch base sprinkled with pine cones, red berry clusters, and warm white lights — the perfect combo for holiday-ready home decor. Depending on your needs, this garland comes in battery-powered or plug-in options, so they can be placed virtually anywhere inside or outside your home. Plus, the National Tree Company has tons of other holiday decor, including tinsel Christmas trees, Santa stocking holders, pre-lit Christmas wreaths, and more.

Most Versatile

Originally designed to be mounted on your front door, this 6-foot garland features a faux lamb's ear that can be used indoors or outdoors. Whether you want to use this lush piece of greenery as a piece of Christmas decor to deck out your entryway or as a DIY centerpiece for a birthday dinner, you'll be able to use this garland not only for the holidays but all year long.

Best Beaded

Opt for something a little more glam with this clear, iridescent, and gold bead garland. It adds just the right amount of sparkle to your home, whether you drape this around your Christmas tree or wrap it around a railing or banister.

Best With Christmas Ornaments

Bring the winter frost indoors without all the cold with this stylish, 6-foot garland by Valery Madelyn. Inspired by comforting white Christmas vibes, the garland is decorated with silver Christmas ornaments, snowflakes, and frosted pine cones and pine needles. To add even more holiday magic, it features 20 battery-powered LED lights with eight lighting effects.

Best Budget

You can't go wrong with a garland that's budget-friendly and has classic Christmas elements like poinsettias and string lights. On top of artificial velvet flowers, this 6-foot garland has red berries, holly leaves, and three lighting features to choose from. It's also battery-powered with a waterproof battery box, so you can use it outdoors, too.