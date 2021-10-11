The Best Christmas Ornaments on Amazon

By Erin Lassner October 11, 2021
It's time to deck the halls with the most stylish holiday decorations on the market. Love the monochromatic look? We have the perfect pick for you. Dreaming of a very vintage Christmas? Oh, we definitely have you covered. No matter your home decor style, elevate this year's setup with six of our favorite Christmas ornament sets.

Best Vintage-Inspired Ornaments

Kurt Adler's retro designs will add color and character to any Christmas setup. Including 12 smooth ornaments and 12 concave models, these bulbs are exactly what comes to mind when you think of nostalgic holiday decor. Plus, get the full effect with the accompanying vintage-inspired packaging.

Kurt Adler Ball and Reflector Mini Glass Ornaments (set of 24)

$35.00

Bring the nostalgia with this 24-pack of multicolor, vintage-inspired hanging ornaments. Featuring two shapes — a full sphere and an indented sphere — these glass baubles come in a variety of color combinations. The gift box is vintage-inspired for that full throwback effect.

Best Rustic Ornaments

With two coordinating styles, these adorable ornaments will make any house feel like the most inviting home. Between the burlap, buffalo check pattern, and bow detailing, it doesn't get a whole lot cuter than this. These ornaments would look just as good as Christmas Day tabletop decor as they would hung upon your tree.

Ivenf Buffalo Check and Burlap Ornaments (set of 12)

$14.99

There are very few better combos than buffalo plaid and burlap. Immediately transport to a cabin in the woods when you hang these adornments on your tree. The durable, lightweight material and simple hanging rope hooks make them just as practical as they are stylish. The bow detailing is the cherry on top.

Best Christmas-Themed Design

You really can't go wrong with Kurt Adler's timeless holiday accents. The set of 12 painted adornments include eight tinsel-filled designs, two Santa Claus heads, and two snowmen. These old school-looking glass ornaments will certainly bring festive energy to the max.

Kurt Adler Early Years Glass Ornaments (set of 12)

$30.93

There's no guessing what holiday you're celebrating when it comes to these cuties. With Santa, snowmen, and tinsel-filled designs in each ornament set, there's also no shortage of variety. Each one will become a collectible for years to come.

Best Budget Buy

Where do we even begin? These ornaments seriously have everything going for them. You would never believe the cost of these baubles from looking at their elevated design. They're crafted from a thicker plastic that's shatterproof and bonus: eco-friendly. Welcome Christmas with stylish and classic red, green, and gold decor.

Roseleaf Christmas Ball Ornaments (set of 35)

$18.99

Don't be mistaken — even though these Christmas tree pendants are light on the pocket, they certainly don't skimp on style. These are the perfect option if you're looking to buy coordinating Christmas tree ornaments in bulk. They boast a shatterproof design and high-quality, fade-resistant paint. These may just be our favorite set on the list.

Most Adorable

Handmade from environmentally-friendly materials, these little guys are sure to bring a smile to any guest's face. The Christmas colors and knit hats are the perfect combination of festive and fun. Hang them on little hooks around your home to coordinate with the star of the show: your beautiful tree.

Funoasis Swedish Handmade Plush Gnome Ornaments (set of 10)

$20.99

Gnome-matter the mood you're in, these hanging pendants will surely make you smile. Handmade and featuring intricately knit detailing, each one varies slightly in color and material, so you can give a unique mini friend to every member of your family. Plus, gnomes are said to bring luck and happiness, and who can say no to that?

Best Neutral Ornaments

There is so much to love about these pretty ornaments. First of all, they're neutral without being even an ounce boring. These baubles are also very practical since they're shatterproof and easy to clean. The brand ingeniously glued the glitter to the inside of the clear plastic, so you can wipe them clean and avoid bits of glitter everywhere — which we all know is a nightmare. And the best part? Since they have dismountable hooks, you can stuff your own little accents into the ornaments' central compartment.

Sea Team Stuffed Baubles (set of 30)

$14.99

Raise your hand if you're feeling classy! These Christmas tree decorations will be sure to help you out. These luxe, champagne-colored ball decorations are festive without being the traditional red and green duo. They also look shockingly more expensive than they cost. Turn any home into an instant Christmas party.

