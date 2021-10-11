The Best Christmas Ornaments on Amazon

It's time to deck the halls with the most stylish holiday decorations on the market. Love the monochromatic look? We have the perfect pick for you. Dreaming of a very vintage Christmas? Oh, we definitely have you covered. No matter your home decor style, elevate this year's setup with six of our favorite Christmas ornament sets.

Best Vintage-Inspired Ornaments

Bring the nostalgia with this 24-pack of multicolor, vintage-inspired hanging ornaments. Featuring two shapes — a full sphere and an indented sphere — these glass baubles come in a variety of color combinations. The gift box is vintage-inspired for that full throwback effect.

Best Rustic Ornaments

There are very few better combos than buffalo plaid and burlap. Immediately transport to a cabin in the woods when you hang these adornments on your tree. The durable, lightweight material and simple hanging rope hooks make them just as practical as they are stylish. The bow detailing is the cherry on top.

Best Christmas-Themed Design

There's no guessing what holiday you're celebrating when it comes to these cuties. With Santa, snowmen, and tinsel-filled designs in each ornament set, there's also no shortage of variety. Each one will become a collectible for years to come.

Best Budget Buy

Don't be mistaken — even though these Christmas tree pendants are light on the pocket, they certainly don't skimp on style. These are the perfect option if you're looking to buy coordinating Christmas tree ornaments in bulk. They boast a shatterproof design and high-quality, fade-resistant paint. These may just be our favorite set on the list.

Most Adorable

Gnome-matter the mood you're in, these hanging pendants will surely make you smile. Handmade and featuring intricately knit detailing, each one varies slightly in color and material, so you can give a unique mini friend to every member of your family. Plus, gnomes are said to bring luck and happiness, and who can say no to that?

Best Neutral Ornaments

Raise your hand if you're feeling classy! These Christmas tree decorations will be sure to help you out. These luxe, champagne-colored ball decorations are festive without being the traditional red and green duo. They also look shockingly more expensive than they cost. Turn any home into an instant Christmas party.