The Best Ornaments for a Very Vintage Christmas

There's no better way to spice up your ornament game than with some vintage bulbs. Whether you're seeking a full holiday decor revamp or just a little addition to your current collection, adorning your tree with these beauties will instantly bring that warm holiday spirit into your home. Add a little piece of history to your tree with these one-of-a-kind, vibrant, classic gems.

It's all in the details. Colorful flowers embellish these sweet silver bulbs.

These traditional indented ornaments are just about the happiest little accessories ever.

Bring these mini houses back home for the holidays.

These lantern-shaped ornaments simply ooze the spirit of Christmas.

Go for monochromatic vibes with this collection of on-trend pale pink cuties.

Pinecones and more in pretty pastel shades.

Keep it classic with an all-silver moment.

Or, go for the gold.

Or maybe silver ​and​ gold?

Well, these are berry cute.

"Alexa, play Jingle Bells."

Your kids sure won't complain about these fun fruits and veggies.

Look at all those hand-painted details on these delicate baubles.

Go back in time with decorative mushrooms from the '70s.

A stylish treat for your favorite dog lover.

Here are some pretty assorted vases from the '50s.

Infuse a little whimsy into your setup with all the different characters from Russian folk tales.

For those who love the traditional indented style in extra-bold colors.

Or maybe you're digging a slightly more muted tone?

Saved the best for last! This seller will send you two surprise ornaments from her beautiful vintage collection. How fun is that?