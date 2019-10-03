The 23 Best Modern Christmas Ornaments to Buy Now

One of our favorite parts of the holidays is carefully selecting a few new, modern ornaments to add to our collections. After all, they're festive, (usually) inexpensive, and each one adds to your story. This year, felt, wood, and paper creations are coming in strong, with cheerful and kooky ornaments also decking the shelves. If you're ready to get a start on shopping for new Christmas tree ornaments, check out these modern offerings:

1. Holly Square Macrame Christmas Ornament, $8.99

2. West Elm Jewel Tones Paper Ornaments (set of 4), $20

3. Urban Outfitters Mushroom Crochet Christmas Ornament, $10

4. Sir/Madam Charitable Beechwood Ornaments (set of 5), $52

5. World Market Recycled Fabric Polar Bear And Turtle Ornaments (set of 2), $19.98

6. West Elm Forest In Glass Ball Ornament, $14

7. Fine Photo Gifts Instax Mini Photo Ornament (set of 2), $10

8. Bandwagon Porcelain Ginger Jar Ornaments (set of 4), $32.91

9. Cody Foster Vintage-Inspired Plant Ornaments (set of 4), $80

10. McGee & Co. Natural Wreath Ornaments (set of 4), $14

11. Wet Elm Felt Llama Ornament, $12

12. OYOY Lucia Christmas Ornament, $15

13. West Elm x The Trevor Project Blown Glass Rainbow Heart Ornament, $12

14. Urban Outfitters Tequila Felt Christmas Ornament, $10

15. The Holiday Aisle Pompom Finial Ornament (set of 4), $46.99

16. Crate & Barrel Merlot Paper Tree Ornament, $1.97

17. Cody Foster Vintage-Inspired Caviar Ornament, $22

18. Northlight Seasonal Felt Ball and Pompoms Bohemian Christmas Ornament, $25.99

19. West Elm Felt Yeti Ornament, $12

20. Melan Threads Designs Agate Crystal Christmas Ornament, $13.49

21. St. Frank Handmade Ornaments (set of 4), $60

22. World Market Wool Cloud With Raindrops Ornament, $6.99

23. Frederick Arndt Laser-Cut Walnut Ornaments (set of 5), $85

