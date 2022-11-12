18 Perfect White Elephant Gift Ideas for Anyone at the Party

Whether you're spending the holidays with family, friends, or both, finding the perfect presents to give may be at the top of your to-do list. And if you and your loved ones are planning to do a white elephant gift exchange this year, there are tons of affordable picks to bring a cheerful and festive mood to your gathering. Whether you're looking for something that's cozy and adorable, fun and silly, or all of the above, we've rounded up 18 options that'll certainly accomplish your gift-giving goals. From hot chocolate on a stick to a mini light-up marquee kit, check out our top white elephant gift ideas below.

A sweet gift to give, these Crate & Barrel honey spoons can be mixed into many hot beverages. With a shelf life of nine months, this gift can last even after the holiday season.

This World Market sign is a creative gift that will bring pizazz and sparkle to anyone's space. With four different light settings, it also includes 100 tiles to choose from to make a unique and special message.

Sentimental and thoughtful, Piccadilly's ‌The Story of My Life‌ activity journal includes a variety of prompts to help write and share memories. What better time to start reflecting than when you're spending days with loved ones during the holidays?

Mugs are an amazing gift for almost anyone, and this Sur La Table peppermint mug is one that's cheery and festive. Plus, it's safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave.

Crafted with peppermint candy, peppermint oil, and chocolate, this World Market white and dark chocolate peppermint bark is a gift that'll be delectably enjoyed. Its tin package can also be enjoyed later.

The holiday season can be overwhelming for many, but this Sharper Image heated neck and shoulder wrap can help relieve stress with its soothing design. It can go from hot to cold and is even infused with lavender, chamomile, and spearmint.

Fun to bake and eat, this blood orange olive oil brownie kit makes a great gift for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen. It includes top-tier ingredients, like Belgian chocolate and extra virgin blood orange olive oil.

Adorably designed, this baby Nessie loose leaf tea infuser can make any tea lover smile. It's also conveniently made with a steeping spoon.

Made with couverture chocolate, this Ticket hot chocolate on a stick set is filled with an array of sweet and delicious flavors. There are three sets to choose from: a holiday pack that includes spiced apple cider, a peppermint pack, and a variety pack that includes French truffle.

Treat your loved ones to the gift of self-care with this Patchology best in snow hand and foot kit. It includes a hand and cuticle mask made with rosehip oil and a foot and heel mask filled with shea butter.

Holidays and bundt cakes are a duo that we can always get excited for. The Dash mini bundt cake maker is an adorable kitchen tool that can make festive treats all year long.

Sleek, modernly designed, and available in four different colors, the Bodum cold brew press is a great gift for anyone who is coffee obsessed. We also love that it's a more eco-friendly way to enjoy the beverage.

This cheese board deck of cards includes 50 different styles to help inspire and decorate delicious creations for any season. It's a gift that's both fun and useful — a win-win.

Available in red, white, or blue, the 8-ounce Le Creuset petite cocotte is a luxe gift in a petite size. Although it's smaller than other cocottes from the brand, it still has a nonporous glaze and excellently distributes heat with its stoneware.

Reminiscent of the outdoors, the Williams Sonoma winter forest candle has notes of cinnamon, citrus, and cedar wood. It's also eco-friendly and has a 42-hour burn time.

The Bedsure sherpa fleece throw blanket is a cozy gift that'll surely be enjoyed by anyone. It's available in different sizes and a handful of colors.

These West Elm coasters are equal parts decorative and practical.

Because of their timeless design, these stylish and sustainable tea towels can be used for the holidays year after year.