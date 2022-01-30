7 Delectable Tea Cake Recipes Perfect for a Cozy Snack

As someone who has a kitchen drawer dedicated to an alarming variety of teas, I often find myself looking for sweets to pair with a freshly brewed cup. Apparently, I'm not the only one, as an array of tea cakes were invented by several cultures throughout history. Besides people inhabiting the British Isles, Indians, Swedes, Russians, and enslaved people in the American South are among those who developed their own versions. The fusion of cultures and food have resulted in even more creations.

So no matter where you are or what kind of mood you're in, here are seven recipes that will provide you with a delicious tea companion for each day of the week.

1. Walla Abueid's Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

This alluring cake is creamy, moist, and fragrant. If that weren't enough, the icing that's a blend of lemon juice, condensed milk, and cream cheese is a world unto itself. If you don't use the metric system, you can use a cooking recipe converter to assist you in creating this delectable treat. As for tea pairings, we'd recommend something fruity like raspberry.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Immaculate Bites' Southern Tea Cake

Unpretentious and elegant, these addictive bites feature notes of nutmeg, vanilla, and almond extract to augment your tea experience. Enjoy these with a hot cup of chai or gunpowder tea.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Grandbaby Cakes' Strawberry Shortcake Tea Cake Stacks

This inventive take puts a delightful spin on the classic strawberry shortcake recipe. The vibrant stacks filled with strawberry slices and freshly whipped cream are fun to assemble and even better to taste. In terms of a tea companion, you can't go wrong with black tea mixed with your favorite milk.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Short Recipes of Noshi's Chocolate Tea Cake Bites

Chocolate Tea Cake Image Credit: Nosheen Ali Syed/Instagram

No-fuss yet sumptuous, this chocolate tea cake recipe is the antidote to any dreary winter afternoon. Try pairing it with a wild sweet orange or Moroccan peppermint tea.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Simply LaKita's Easy Russian Tea Cake

Whip up these rich and buttery tea cakes in no time — you can make it in under 15 minutes! A perfect snack for any weekday's tea break, you can indulge in these while drinking high-antioxidant rooibos tea or make your own batch of Russian tea.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Good Mood Food's London Fog Earl Grey Cake

Because we can't do a roundup of tea cake recipes without including one made with tea. Decadent, silky, and spongy, this mouthwatering cake can be paired with a bold tea of your choice such as Chocolate Pu-erh or, you guessed it, Earl Grey.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The Healthy Chef's Apple Tea Cake

A tea cake that's tasty and is good for you? Sign me up! According to ​Nutrients​ journal, there are associations between frequent apple consumption and a reduced risk of chronic ailments such as heart disease. Whether a slice of apple tea cake a day can keep the doctor away or not, this recipe is worth trying — especially if you eat it alongside a masala chai for extra cozy vibes.

Get the full recipe here.