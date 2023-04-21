This Ridiculously Easy Recipe Proves Canned Tuna Can Be Fancy

In case you missed the memo, tinned fish is cool now. Like, it's really, really hip. From sardines and trout to mackerel and smoked salmon, it's no longer just your grandfather who's snacking on preserved protein. And while classic canned tuna may not have quite the same coolness factor or polarizing effect as whole anchovies, it certainly deserves a moment to shine. And TikToker @carolinagelen is here to give it that moment.

Today's recipe: tuna patties, which as the creator emphasizes are not only incredibly simple and affordable but are also extremely versatile. The patties can be used as a base for a variety of meals, including but not limited to tuna benedicts, tuna melt burgers, and dinner bowls. Here's how it's done:

Simply mix tuna, panko, eggs, capers, and a lot of spices (quantities unspecified, so just do what feels right). Once combined, create individual patties and pan-fry them in a bit of oil until golden brown on both sides. That's literally it! To serve, the TikToker recommends pairing them with some toast and a poached egg for a tuna benedict, in a burger bun with all your favorite fixings, or as a dinner bowl with potatoes and veggies. Try one of these mouth-watering options or get creative — the world is your oyster (or tuna)!