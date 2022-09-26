Tinned Fish Is Trending and Has Our Seal of Approval

There's nothing like a little canned seafood to kickstart date night, bringing the scent of romance into the air. Wait, that is courtship we're smelling, isn't it? Push aside those butter boards (and even the cream cheese boards) and crack open a can of tinned fish for a swimmingly dreamy evening. And no, we are not kidding.

Tinned fish started making waves on social media at the beginning of summer 2022 as a light and salty snack for the summer months. But, why snack alone when you can snack with a partner? Tinned fish date night is currently trending on TikTok after chef @alihooke recorded their sea-cret fish board tricks for an evening with their husband.

The creator lines the board with various crackers, chips, cheese, and fruits as perfect pairings for the fish. They have tinned fish date night with their husband every Friday night, so they like to switch up the seafoods each week. The two have tried everything from mussels and roe, to eel and sardines, in order to explore the variety of their fishy palettes.

Tinned fish dates back hundreds of years as a method of preserving seafood, typically in oil, before being vacuum-sealed in a can. The shelf life is long, the price tag is cheap, and the nutrition is high, packing in a ton of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

The chef records their board-making journey each week, which led to the launch of the #tinnedfish hashtag garnering 9.4 million views and counting. Seafood dinners can be tricky, so maybe it's the fact that this meal is so uncomplicated that makes it all the more appealing. Plus, everyone loves a good charcuterie board.

While the trend is definitely a little surprising, don't knock it until you try it. You may just get a second date out of it — which certainly calls for shell-ebration.