This TikTok Food Trend Is Spicy, Sweet, and a Little Strange

A lot of unconventional recipes have graced our TikTok feeds over the past year like pancake spaghetti, cloud smoothies, deviled strawberries, and even butter boards. Though the trends can be a bit eccentric, the concoctions have gained popularity for a reason. Earlier this year, you may have seen influencers dipping jalapenos in chocolate and the internet went wild, but celebrity Sasha Pieterse of ‌Pretty Little Liars‌ has just resurfaced the trend by posting a recipe on her Instagram.

"I had to try the chocolate-dipped jalapeno trend, and it's everything I hoped it would be," the actress wrote in her caption, followed by a recipe comprised of jalapenos, melted chocolate, and sprinkles. Pieterse chose to pair the spicy and sweet treat with a white chocolate espresso martini, mentioning the pair is perfect for a date night.

Back in the spring, TikToker @lutinii shared their own recipe, garnering over 106k views — and counting, now that the trend has made its way back to the forefront of user's kitchens. The creator sliced their jalapenos into circles, rather than using the entire pepper, before coating with a layer of melted chocolate.

In the video, once the chocolate had set on the jalapenos, the TikToker popped one in their mouth and declared them to be "very good" while looking surprised at the revelation. They decided to try one more (just to be sure) and ultimately exclaimed that they loved their unique creation, mentioning that you can taste the heat going down, but it's then masked by the sweetness of the chocolate.

The comments were flooded with approval and suggestions from followers like adding a sprinkle of sea salt to the chocolate before it hardens or evolving the recipe into jalapeno chocolate chip cookies. If you're looking to surprise your friends, this is certainly one way to do it.