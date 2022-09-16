'Butter Boards' Are the New Charcuterie Boards for Fall 2022

Who doesn't love a good charcuterie board? With a variety of cheeses, meats, crackers, fruits, and other snacks to munch on (pickles, anyone?), everyone always fills up on all the small bites before the meal — or is that just us?

Well, there's a new viral trend on TikTok that may give charcuterie boards a run for their money, if that's even possible. Butter boards are taking over the app, led by user @justine_snacks who showcased the most beautiful panel of the creamy dairy product.

She begins by spreading two sticks of butter on a wooden board. You may need to soften the slabs a little bit to make them easier to spread. The butter is laid out thick, so it's simpler to scoop later on.

Next, the influencer sprinkles the butter with flaky sea salt before adding lemon zest, herbs, onion, edible flowers, and a drizzle of coriander honey. You can really get creative here and add whatever flavorings you'd like.

Slice your favorite warm bread to pick up the butter and dig in. (But you may not even want to, because the board just looks too pretty to touch.)

Commenters were loving the fresh take on snack boards and even chimed in with their own suggestions. "Having one but with sweet topping for pancakes," suggested one person, while another wrote, "A socially acceptable way to consume ungodly amounts of butter in a single sitting? Count me in."

There is one thing to note, as mentioned in a separate video by TikToker @itschefalison. Wooden cutting boards tend to pick up flavors from other objects that have previously been on the board. So, they suggest using a board other than wood so people don't taste residue from other foods.

This is a stunning idea for your next dinner party, especially with the holidays around the corner, that everyone is sure to love — just watch out for double-dippers.