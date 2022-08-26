This Use for Leftover Pickle Juice Is Genius

If you always have a jar of pickles on hand, whether for sandwiches, an easy snack, or any number of pickle emergencies, you're not the only one. But once you've eaten all the pickles, you likely just pour the juice down the drain before you recycle the jar. (Even better, you can upcycle the jar, as long as you're able to remove the pickle smell.)

Story Continues Below Advertisement

Video of the Day

Instagrammer Carleigh Bodrug of @plantyou is all about creating low-waste recipes, and she came up with an absolutely genius idea for that leftover pickle juice: homemade dill pickle potato chips.

Bodrug begins by thinly slicing her potatoes and adding them into a bowl with the pickle juice. Allow the potatoes to marinate for at least an hour in the liquid with a little dill seasoning before air frying or baking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're opting for an air fryer, you only need to set the timer for five minutes, while baking would take approximately 30 minutes depending on how crispy you like your chips.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

Sprinkle the finished chips with a little fresh dill before serving with your favorite dip. The creator mentions on her recipe page that these chips will remain crispy and fresh for a few days as long as you keep them in an airtight container. She also suggests lining the container with a paper towel to absorb any additional moisture.

Story Continues Below Advertisement

The beauty of this recipe is that it doesn't require any oil, making this a healthier option than your standard potato chips.

Users were quick to comment with their appreciation for the recipe. One wrote, "Oh wow, yum! I'm going to try this! We always have pickle juice. I love it for pasta salads too," while another said, "I am making these today!!!"

We hope this recipe pickles your fancy and that you give it a try next time you have some extra pickle juice on hand. Trust us, it's a pretty big dill.