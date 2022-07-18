This 3-Ingredient Recipe Is for When You Need Cheesecake ASAP

Make no doubt about it: Cheesecake is one of those classic, delicious desserts that will always hit spot. However, making cheesecake from scratch can take hours, between the baking and chilling time. Not to mention, it often calls for quite a few ingredients, some of which you might not have on hand.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, there's an easy cheesecake recipe floating around TiKTok, and it takes just 45 minutes to bake. It also calls for just three basic kitchen staples: one egg, one can of sweetened condensed milk, and one block of cream cheese. That's it.

To make the dessert, combine all three ingredients in a blender until fully combined. Pour the mixture into a pre-made crust or a springform pan lined with parchment paper. Bake it at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, and just like that, you have a homemade cheesecake.

Advertisement

You'll still need to let the cheesecake chill for about one hour, but given the simplicity of the ingredients and process, we can't help but swoon over the idea. After all, for context, it takes at least one hour to bake a conventional cheesecake, and at least four to six hours for it to chill.

Advertisement

So, the next time you've got a craving for cheesecake — or if you need dessert for a last-minute party — consider whipping up this recipe. You can be sure that we'll be bookmarking this brilliant idea!

How to customize your 3-ingredient cheesecake:

Although you can't go wrong with plain cheesecake, it's fun to incorporate additional ingredients and flavors. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Add one teaspoon vanilla or lemon extract to the batter

Swirl strawberry puree into the cheesecake before baking

Fold in chocolate chips or melted chocolate

Top your cheesecake with berries, lemon zest, or caramel sauce

Also, if you skip the crust, you can make this dish gluten-free. Otherwise, you can't go wrong with a homemade or store-bought graham cracker crust, depending on how much time you have to spare.