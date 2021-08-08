7 National S'mores Day Recipes That Will Make You Melt

On August 10th, we will be celebrating National S'mores Day — but not with just any s'mores. While you can never go wrong with a classic s'more around a campfire, we're looking to s'mores-inspired recipes for a more unique treat. We're talking cakes, cookies, bars, and even drinks. With the following, you'll be able to celebrate National S'mores Day in style.
1. Little Sweet Baker S'mores Bars
With only four ingredients and 25 minutes of your time, you can make these mouth-watering s'mores bars. They're like classic s'mores, but thicker. YUM.
2. Kitchen Gidget S'mores Icebox Cake
If you're looking to avoid baking in the oven this summer, then this icebox cake is perfect. It's like s'mores, but in the form of an icy dessert.
3. The Flavor Bender Fudgy S'mores Brownie Pie
It's a s'more, pie, and brownie all combined into one decadent dessert.
4. The Banana Diaries Ultimate S'mores Cake
In addition to being straight-up delicious, this s'mores cake is also vegan and gluten-free.
5. Molly Yeh Peanut Butter S'mores Pop Tarts
S'mores and peanut butter? Genius. The same goes for how Yeh decorated these adorable pop tarts.
This might be one of the best cookies we've ever seen, and you can make them in just 20 minutes.
7. Le Petit Eats S'mores Latte
Once you're done with your s'mores treats, you can wash it all down with this tasty latte topped with toasted marshmallows.
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com