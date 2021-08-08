7 National S'mores Day Recipes That Will Make You Melt

On August 10th, we will be celebrating National S'mores Day — but not with just any s'mores. While you can never go wrong with a classic s'more around a campfire, we're looking to s'mores-inspired recipes for a more unique treat. We're talking cakes, cookies, bars, and even drinks. With the following, you'll be able to celebrate National S'mores Day in style.

1. Little Sweet Baker S'mores Bars

With only four ingredients and 25 minutes of your time, you can make these mouth-watering s'mores bars. They're like classic s'mores, but thicker. YUM.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Kitchen Gidget S'mores Icebox Cake

If you're looking to avoid baking in the oven this summer, then this icebox cake is perfect. It's like s'mores, but in the form of an icy dessert.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Flavor Bender Fudgy S'mores Brownie Pie

It's a s'more, pie, and brownie all combined into one decadent dessert.

Get the full recipe here.

4. The Banana Diaries Ultimate S'mores Cake

In addition to being straight-up delicious, this s'mores cake is also vegan and gluten-free.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Molly Yeh Peanut Butter S'mores Pop Tarts

S'mores and peanut butter? Genius. The same goes for how Yeh decorated these adorable pop tarts.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Preppy Kitchen S'mores Cookies

This might be one of the best cookies we've ever seen, and you can make them in just 20 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Le Petit Eats S'mores Latte

Once you're done with your s'mores treats, you can wash it all down with this tasty latte topped with toasted marshmallows.

Get the full recipe here.