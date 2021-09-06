5 Sweet Autumn Bread Recipes You Will Fall in Love With

Fall is right around the corner, which means that we want to spend all our free time baking delicious treats. At the top of our list is sweet fall bread recipes that can easily be made in a loaf or bundt pan. Plus, while these treats are baking, they will make your home smell like a warm, cozy autumn day. You can find our favorites below, along with vegan and gluten-free options.

1. Rainbow Plant Life Best Vegan Pumpkin Bread

This warm, moist vegan pumpkin bread can be made in less than 1.5 hours and is topped with a maple tahini icing that's making us salivate.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Life, Love, and Sugar Apple Fritter Monkey Bread

Tired of pumpkin? Try apples, especially if you can pick them fresh.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Lifestyle of a Foodie Maple Pecan Bread

In about an hour, this rich bread that tastes and smells like autumn can be all yours.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Spabettie Gluten-Free Sugared Vanilla Snickerdoodle Bread

In addition to being gluten-free and vegan, this 45-minute bread looks like the cinnamon-sugar dessert of our autumn dreams.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Chai and Churros Chai Spiced Banana Bread

If you crave a classic banana bread all year round, but want to give it a fall twist, this chai spiced version is perfection.

Get the full recipe here.