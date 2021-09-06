5 Sweet Autumn Bread Recipes You Will Fall in Love With

Fall is right around the corner, which means that we want to spend all our free time baking delicious treats. At the top of our list is sweet fall bread recipes that can easily be made in a loaf or bundt pan. Plus, while these treats are baking, they will make your home smell like a warm, cozy autumn day. You can find our favorites below, along with vegan and gluten-free options.
1. Rainbow Plant Life Best Vegan Pumpkin Bread
This warm, moist vegan pumpkin bread can be made in less than 1.5 hours and is topped with a maple tahini icing that's making us salivate.
2. Life, Love, and Sugar Apple Fritter Monkey Bread
Tired of pumpkin? Try apples, especially if you can pick them fresh.
3. Lifestyle of a Foodie Maple Pecan Bread
In about an hour, this rich bread that tastes and smells like autumn can be all yours.
4. Spabettie Gluten-Free Sugared Vanilla Snickerdoodle Bread
In addition to being gluten-free and vegan, this 45-minute bread looks like the cinnamon-sugar dessert of our autumn dreams.
5. Chai and Churros Chai Spiced Banana Bread
If you crave a classic banana bread all year round, but want to give it a fall twist, this chai spiced version is perfection.
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com