9 Fall Soup Recipes Packed With Autumn Flavor

One of the best parts of the fall season is getting to bring out your favorite soup recipes. After all, is there anything better than enjoying a hot bowl of soup on a chilly autumn night? This is especially the case when you get to use colorful fall recipe ingredients, like butternut squash, pumpkin, mushroom, carrot, and all the herbs and spices you can think of. With this in mind, we'd like to present you with the following fall soup recipes to help you keep warm this season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Simply LaKita's Sweet Potato Miso Soup

This recipe can be served hot or chilled and only takes 20 minutes to make. Plus, we're in love with the miso and sweet potato combination LaKita has created.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Rainbow Plant Life's Vegan Instant Pot Pumpkin Lasagna Soup

There is a lot to love about this recipe. It's vegan, can easily be made in an Instant Pot, and tastes like a cheesy pumpkin lasagna. Are you drooling, too?

Get the full recipe here.

3. Piping Pot Curry's Instant Pot Mushroom Wild Rice Soup

Another easy Instant Pot recipe, the vegetarian soup is also creamy as can be.

Get the full recipe here.

4. The Woks of Life's Ham and Bean Soup

This hearty soup is slow-cooked to create a flavorful combination of carrots, beans, ham, and various spices. It's ideal for a lazy fall day.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. My Moroccan Food's Chicken Chorba

"Chorba is a traditional berber soup that is enjoyed all across North Africa," writes food blogger Nargisse. This particular chorba recipe features chicken, chickpeas, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Dora's Table's Smoky Chipotle Vegan Tomato Soup

This recipe takes tomato soup to a whole new level with its smokiness and spiciness. Plus, it's topped off with a vegan crema that adds a lovely touch of creaminess.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Ahead of Thyme's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

It wouldn't be a fall soup list without butternut squash. This version from Ahead of Thyme is roasted, vegan, and topped with fresh herbs. It looks like autumn in a bowl.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Well Plated by Erin's Crockpot Potato Soup

It's like a warm baked potato, but in soup form! Plus, you can easily make it in your crockpot.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

9. Grandbaby Cakes' Southern Chicken and Dumplings

Between the biscuit-style dumplings and chicken broth filled with veggies, we can't get enough of this soul-warming soup that takes less than an hour to make.

Get the full recipe here.