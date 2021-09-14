This Is the One Recipe Everyone Will Be Baking This Fall

Once the fall season trickles in, all we want to do is cozy up indoors, drink warm beverages, and bake to our heart's content. When it comes to the latter, we especially love looking at seasonal trends and seeing what others are concocting in their kitchens. Take last year for example — everyone was baking banana bread and we couldn't get enough. As for this fall 2021 season, here's what we're predicting will be ​the​ baked good of the season.

Since September 1, in the food and drink category on Google Trends, there was one homey, versatile recipe that stood out amongst the rest: monkey bread. This search term is up 250%. Aside from being incredibly easy to whip up, monkey bread is also known for its classic fall flavors like cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, and flakey buttermilk biscuits.

To make monkey bread, you'll want to ensure that you have pre-made biscuit dough on hand. Pillsbury is a go-to for many monkey bread bakers and, according to the brand, these are the other ingredients you'll need: cinnamon, granulated sugar, firmly packed brown sugar, and melted butter. Raisins and chopped walnuts are optional.

Now, for the fun part! In a food storage bag or container, you'll want to mix the cinnamon and sugar. Then, tear your biscuit dough into smaller pieces and place them in the receptacle. Shake it up to coat the dough pieces and move them into a greased bundt pan, adding in raisins and walnuts if you'd like. Sprinkle any remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture on top.

In another bowl, mix your brown sugar and butter. Pour it over your bundt-based biscuits and bake them for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, cool the bread in a pan for five minutes, turn it over, and pull it apart for some baked good deliciousness.

You can find the entire recipe here. There are also plenty of other versions out there, including a pumpkin pie-inspired one and another that incorporates maple pecan flavors. This caramel apple monkey bread, in particular, is calling our names.