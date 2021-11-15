7 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Aren't Tofurky

Being a vegetarian on Thanksgiving can be tough — especially if you're planning to eat at another person's home. While you don't want to come off as demanding, you still want to make sure that your host will have plant-based food that you can actually eat. The solution: Bring your own meat-free dish. The other vegetarians at the party will thank you.

Whether you're going to a small gathering this Thanksgiving or making an entire meal at your own home, these vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes are sure to delight.

1. Ahead of Thyme's Honey Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Instead of relying on bacon for extra crunch, this 30-minute Brussels sprouts recipe recommends incorporating pomegranate seeds or nuts.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Love & Lemons' Best Stuffing

This recipe relies on vegetable broth, flavorful herbs, and veggies to create a comforting vegetarian stuffing.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Jessica in the Kitchen's Vegan Meatloaf

You simply can't go wrong with Jessica in the Kitchen's meat-free meatloaf as a turkey replacement on Thanksgiving. It's so moist and savory that even meat eaters will want a bite.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Veggie Desserts' Easy Mushroom Gravy With Red Wine

Top off your mashed potatoes with this vegetarian gravy that can easily be made vegan or gluten-free. It features mushrooms, vegetable stock, red wine, and thyme.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Herbivore Cucina's Instant Pot Whole Roasted Cauliflower in Creamy Sauce

This cauliflower is marinated in Indian spices and features a creamy sauce, all of which is easily prepared in an Instant Pot. It makes for a perfect vegetarian-friendly Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Get the full recipe here.

You won't find any hidden meat in this baked macaronic and cheese recipe featuring sharp cheddar, smoked Gouda, and Parmesan cheese.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Feel Good Foodie's Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

"Instead of meat, I use mushrooms and quinoa, load it up with colorful vegetables, and cook that all in a rich gravy sauce," writes food blogger Yumna. "It's an excellent balanced meal, and it's also a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes from the holidays!"

Get the full recipe here.