10 'Impossible' Meat Recipes for When You've Run Out of Ideas

Whether you've made it a personal goal to eat less meat or you're full-on embarking on a plant-based journey, you've probably noticed that in recent years, plant-based meat products have become more popular.

Advertisement

Meatless meat has taken off everywhere from fast food joints to local grocery stores. For starters, Impossible Foods has done well with consumers thanks to their range of options like the Impossible Burger, Impossible Sausage, and Impossible Pork. Plus, the brand came out with its very own cookbook, allowing us all to perfect the art of meatless meal prep.

Most recently, Impossible Foods announced its product will also be more affordable than ever. "Coming soon, suggested retail prices of Impossible Burger will be about 20% less at grocery stores nationwide," according to the company's website. So why not get familiar with all the delicious food you can whip out using plant-based meat?

We've rounded up 10 simple and mouth-watering recipes to make your life easier.

1. The Marvelous Munch Impossible Cheeseburger Casserole

What screams comfort food more than this delicious cheeseburger casserole? We're drooling just from looking at this close-up.

Check out the full recipe here.

2. Kasim Impossible TikTok Tortilla Wrap

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok for hours on end as we do, then you've definitely seen the viral Tortilla Wrap challenge by now. The hack is to fill each quarter of the tortilla with different ingredients and then fold each one over to make a perfect triangle wrap. Now, foodie Kasim Hardaway's takes it to the next level using Impossible Burger, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.

Advertisement

Check out the full recipe here.

3. Karissa Vegan Kitchen Impossible Burger Meatloaf

It's safe to say that meatloaf is a polarizing dish. Some people ​really​ hate it and others miraculously don't. But throw Impossible Foods into the mix and you've got a meatloaf you'll probably be wanting to cook for dinner every other night.

Check out the full recipe here.

4. That Vegan Fan Impossible Foods Pesto Flatbread

This pesto flatbread recipe, topped with Impossible Foods meat, is super easy to make. Get ready for your favorite go-to lunch meal.

Check out the full recipe here.

5. Food by Nina Impossible Burger In-N-Out Style

If you think going vegan or vegetarian means giving up your favorite burger joints, think again. TikTok user @foodbynina shows us that you can still have your cake ​and​ eat it too with this simple Impossible Burger recipe à la In-N-Out. We'll take two Double-Doubles, please.

Advertisement

Check out the recipe here.

6. Eitan Bernath Impossible Chorizo Nachos

Topped with tons of cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and spicy chorizo made out of Impossible Foods meat, these yummy nachos will have you coming back for seconds.

Check out the full recipe here.

7. Same Same But Vegan Vegan Patty Melts

You had us at caramelized onions, TBH. TikTok user @samesamebutvegan shows us how to make the perfect vegan patty melt using plant-based meat, with a special sauce that looks finger-licking good.

Check out more recipes here.

8. Chef Dennis Ravioli Lasagna With Impossible Burger Bolognese

This might take a bit of time to cook up but the end result will be so worth it. And don't forget to save the leftovers — you'll be craving this cheesy goodness later.

Check out the full recipe here.

9. The Marvelous Munch Korean Beef With Rice

The possibilities are endless when it comes to creating different recipes with Impossible Foods meat, and each one is just as delectable as the last. All you need is 40 minutes to recreate this amazing Korean beef with rice bowl.

Advertisement

Check out the full recipe here.

10. Tania Impossible Carne Asada Vegan Tacos

Last but not least, we couldn't forget about tacos. Grab all of your spices, whip up your favorite salsa and tortillas, and get ready to make some mouth-watering carne asada tacos.

Check out the full recipe here.