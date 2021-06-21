11 Plant-Based Recipes to Help You Cut Down on Meat Consumption

Image Credit: Healthy Nibbles/Instagram This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

Even if you don't follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, you can't deny the benefits of eating less meat. According to the journal ​Food Research International​, meat consumption contributes to greenhouse gases, which are harmful to the environment. What's more, a high intake of red and processed meat is linked to chronic conditions, like heart disease and cancer.

Advertisement

But this doesn't mean you need to completely avoid meat. Simply eating ​less​ meat — and more plants — can make a major difference. From black bean nachos to eggplant pasta, here are eleven plant-based recipes to help minimize your meat consumption.

1. Food52 Vibrant Spring Socca

Socca is essentially a thin pancake made from chickpea flour. On this version, you'll find a zesty pesto topped with spring veggies and Pecorino cheese.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Jessica in the Kitchen BBQ Cauliflower Wings

For a plant-based twist on a classic finger food, try this BBQ cauliflower "wings" recipe. It calls for just nine ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Hungry Hutch Pasta with Eggplant, Tomato, and Olive Sauce

Make a hearty plant-based pasta dish with this easy recipe. Pair it with your favorite side salad and, of course, garlic bread.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Food52 Purnima Garg's Eggplant and Tomato Curry

This beautiful curry features Japanese eggplants, diced tomatoes, and warm spices that make for a comforting, plant-based meal.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Cook With Manali Cauliflower, Corn, and Poblano Tacos With Cashew Chipotle Sauce

Celebrate Taco Tuesday (or any day, really) with these zesty cauliflower tacos. Between the sweet corn and smoky cashew chipotle sauce, this dish sounds like pure heaven.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Red House Spice Sichuan-Style Braised Tofu

This Sichuan-style tofu dish is bursting with flavor. The recipe even explains how to pan-fry ​and​ air-fry the tofu, so you can make it according to your preference.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Cook with Manali Veg Cutlet

If you're looking for a healthier alternative for meat-based patties, make these vegetable cutlets. They're jam-packed with veggies, including peas, carrots, and green beans.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

8. Sweet Potato Soul Marinated Tempeh Tacos

Tempeh is an excellent meat alternative, and these mouthwatering tacos are proof. The recipe also explains how to make homemade guacamole, which is a must for this recipe.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Healthy Nibbles Red Curry Wonton Soup With Zucchini Noodles

Try your hand at homemade wontons with this easy recipe. The wontons are filled with tofu, then served with red curry broth and spiralized zucchini noodles. Yum.

Get the full recipe here.

10. The Curious Chickpea Vegan Creamy Asparagus and Leek Pasta

This plant-based recipe, which takes just 25 minutes to make, boasts a deliciously creamy, almond-based sauce. Top it off with lemon zest and pine nuts, and dig in.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Orchids and Sweet Tea Black Bean Quinoa Skillet Nachos

These skillet nachos are so tasty that you won't even miss the meat. The tutorial also explains how to make taco seasoning and vegan white queso, making it a three-in-one recipe.

Get the full recipe here.