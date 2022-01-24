8 Tasty Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes That Will Hit the Spot

It can be hard to find recipes for people with dietary restrictions that also work with specific kitchen tools. We're talking about recipes like those of the gluten-free and crockpot variety. But whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert, these recipes do exist, and we compiled several of our favorites for your perusal.
1. Cotter Crunch's Crockpot Red Lentil Chili
This gluten-free, vegan chili is filled with red lentils and various spices to form a comforting meal. Don't forget to top it off with gluten-free crackers!
2. Shuangy's Kitchen Sink's Slow Cooker Korean Short Ribs
If you want a gluten-free slow cooker recipe that's packed with flavor, these Korean short ribs are it. Plus, they are low-carb, paleo, and fall right off the bone.
3. Real Food Whole Life's 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken and Sweet Potatoes
With just five ingredients, you can make this hearty crockpot meal that's also gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo.
4. The Nomadic Fitzpatrick's Gluten-Free Beef Stew
You can make this dish in a crockpot, instant pot, or on the stovetop. Either way, you're going to get a gluten-free stew that's packed with flavor.
5. Small Farm Big Life's Gluten-Free Slow Cooker Meatloaf
Using gluten-free breadcrumbs, you can easily make this slow cooker meatloaf. Plus, it makes for great leftovers that would work in a sandwich.
6. Moms With Crockpots' French Toast Casserole
By substituting regular bread for gluten-free bread and adding a few other ingredients, you can make this breakfast that doubles as dessert.
7. Grain Changer's Slow Cooker Overnight Steel-Cut Oats
This warm cinnamon maple oatmeal looks like the ultimate comforting breakfast. The best part is that you can prepare it the night before and have it waiting for you in the morning.
8. A Dash of Megnut's Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bake
The gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan treat is made will three star flavors: peanut butter, banana, and chocolate.