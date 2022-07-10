This No-Cook Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich Recipe Is a Summer Lifesaver

We're all about no-cook recipes during the summer months. After all, when the weather is hot and humid, it can be uncomfortable to turn on the stove — especially if you live in a small space or don't have central air conditioning.
To help you out, we created a Buffalo chickpea sandwich recipe that requires zero cooking time. It's also vegetarian, but depending on the ingredients you use, it can be made vegan.
The steps are simple: Mash up canned chickpeas, add chopped veggies, and then mix in a homemade blend of mayonnaise, hot sauce, and garlic powder. Serve the filling with bread to create a plant-based, protein-packed sandwich that's perfect for summer.
Depending on the size of your bread, this recipe makes about four servings.
How to Make Buffalo Chickpea Sandwiches
Things You'll Need
15 ounces canned chickpeas, drained
2 celery stalks, finely diced
1/4 cup red onion, finely diced
4 tablespoons hot sauce, plus more as needed
6 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons tahini (or more mayonnaise)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
Bread, for serving
Tip
To make this recipe vegan, use vegan hot sauce and mayonnaise.
Step 1
In bowl, mash the chickpeas with a large fork. You can leave some larger pieces for texture.
Step 2
Add the diced red onion and celery. Mix well.
Step 3
In a separate smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, tahini, hot sauce, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Taste and add more hot sauce or spices if needed.
Step 4
Add the sauce to the chickpea mixture. Add the parsley, if using, and stir until combined.
Step 5
Serve the Buffalo chickpea filling between two slices of bread. Enjoy as is or layer with your favorite sandwich toppings. We used shredded purple cabbage, baby kale, and sliced tomatoes.
Another option is to serve the Buffalo chickpea mixture in wraps. You can also pair it with crackers, celery sticks, or simply eat it by the spoonful.
And just like that, you have a delicious no-cook meal.