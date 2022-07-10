This No-Cook Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich Recipe Is a Summer Lifesaver

In This Article Jump to recipe

We're all about no-cook recipes during the summer months. After all, when the weather is hot and humid, it can be uncomfortable to turn on the stove — especially if you live in a small space or don't have central air conditioning.

To help you out, we created a Buffalo chickpea sandwich recipe that requires zero cooking time. It's also vegetarian, but depending on the ingredients you use, it can be made vegan.

The steps are simple: Mash up canned chickpeas, add chopped veggies, and then mix in a homemade blend of mayonnaise, hot sauce, and garlic powder. Serve the filling with bread to create a plant-based, protein-packed sandwich that's perfect for summer.

Depending on the size of your bread, this recipe makes about four servings.

How to Make Buffalo Chickpea Sandwiches

Things You'll Need 15 ounces canned chickpeas, drained

2 celery stalks, finely diced

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

4 tablespoons hot sauce, plus more as needed

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons tahini (or more mayonnaise)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Bread, for serving

Tip To make this recipe vegan, use vegan hot sauce and mayonnaise.