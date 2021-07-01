8 Meatless 4th of July Recipes All Your Cookout Guests Will Enjoy

When it comes to 4th of July recipes, they tend to be all about hamburgers, hot dogs, and other grilling classics. However, there are plenty of delicious meatless recipes that you can rely on to celebrate Independence Day while also cutting down on your meat consumption. Take a look at some of our cookout-inspired favorites below.

1. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers With Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Honestly, we chose this recipe because of the strawberry BBQ sauce. Sweet and smoky? Yes, please!

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Curious Chickpea Smashed Potato Herbed Salad

This potato salad is so flavorful, you won't even miss the bacon bits.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Darius Cooks Vegan Spicy Sloppy Joes

There is truly a vegan recipe for everything, including sloppy joes that replace meat with jackfruit.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Cook With Manali Mushroom Tikka

Need an excuse to use your skewers? Look no further than these marinated mushrooms.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Dora's Table Baja-Style Vegan Fish Tacos

"These crispy, creamy, yet tender vegan fish tacos will conquer any tofu skeptic," writes Dora. "The tofu is marinated in lime juice and spices, then coated in a light batter and fried." YUM.

Get the full recipe here.

6. The Viet Vegan Classic Vegan Chicken Salad

Instead of chicken, use soy curls to make a yummy salad that could be served as a side or in between two pieces of bread. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to make!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Veggie Desserts Lentil Carrot Hot Dog

If you're craving a hot dog and a culinary adventure, try making a vegan version using pureed veggies and spices.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Grill Girl Grilled Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

"Cauliflower florets develop a nice smoky flavor by being roasted on the grill, and then [are finished] with a simple buffalo sauce made of butter, garlic, and Franks Red Hot Sauce," writes Robyn, making us drool in the process.

Get the full recipe here.