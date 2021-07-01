8 Meatless 4th of July Recipes All Your Cookout Guests Will Enjoy

When it comes to 4th of July recipes, they tend to be all about hamburgers, hot dogs, and other grilling classics. However, there are plenty of delicious meatless recipes that you can rely on to celebrate Independence Day while also cutting down on your meat consumption. Take a look at some of our cookout-inspired favorites below.
1. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers With Strawberry BBQ Sauce
Honestly, we chose this recipe because of the strawberry BBQ sauce. Sweet and smoky? Yes, please!
2. The Curious Chickpea Smashed Potato Herbed Salad
This potato salad is so flavorful, you won't even miss the bacon bits.
3. Darius Cooks Vegan Spicy Sloppy Joes
There is truly a vegan recipe for everything, including sloppy joes that replace meat with jackfruit.
4. Cook With Manali Mushroom Tikka
Need an excuse to use your skewers? Look no further than these marinated mushrooms.
5. Dora's Table Baja-Style Vegan Fish Tacos
"These crispy, creamy, yet tender vegan fish tacos will conquer any tofu skeptic," writes Dora. "The tofu is marinated in lime juice and spices, then coated in a light batter and fried." YUM.
6. The Viet Vegan Classic Vegan Chicken Salad
Instead of chicken, use soy curls to make a yummy salad that could be served as a side or in between two pieces of bread. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to make!
7. Veggie Desserts Lentil Carrot Hot Dog
If you're craving a hot dog and a culinary adventure, try making a vegan version using pureed veggies and spices.
8. Grill Girl Grilled Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
"Cauliflower florets develop a nice smoky flavor by being roasted on the grill, and then [are finished] with a simple buffalo sauce made of butter, garlic, and Franks Red Hot Sauce," writes Robyn, making us drool in the process.
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com