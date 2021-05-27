7 Memorial Day BBQ Recipes That Aren't Hamburgers and Hot Dogs

When we think of Memorial Day, we think of cookouts ripe with grilled treats and barbecued eats. Plus, this Memorial Day is even more of an occasion to celebrate, since many are now vaccinated and can safely get together with loved ones. That's why we're thinking that the 2021 holiday should be about more than hamburgers and hot dogs. It's time to spice it up (maybe even literally?)!

As you plan for your Memorial Day events, consider the following BBQ recipes that are sure to impress your guests.

1. My Korean Kitchen Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef)

Marinated in a tasty soy sauce mixture, this bulgogi is sure to delight anyone who takes a bite.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Damn Delicious Maple Rosemary Grilled Chicken

You had us at "maple rosemary." Just imagine how amazing those flavors taste once they're grilled.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Viet World Kitchen Crying Tiger Thai Grilled Beef With Spicy Roasted Tomato Sauce (Suea Ronghai)

Inspired by Leela Punyaratabandhu's recipe in ​Flavors of the Southeast Asian Grill​, this flavorful, spicy suea ronghai is a must-try.

Get the full recipe here.

4. A Cozy Kitchen Grilled Peach and Haloumi Salad

With only seven ingredients, you can make this summer-ready salad. To make it vegetarian, just ignore the prosciutto.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Muy Bueno Cooking Grilled Veggie Burrito Bowls With Hatch Green Chile Rice

This is an upgraded vegan burrito bowl we can truly get behind.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Cook With Manali Grilled Avocado Toast Sticks

Avocado toast got a makeover and we couldn't be more for it.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Immaculate Bites Shrimp Boil

"[An] easy and tasty classic shrimp boil in foil packs with shrimps, baby red potatoes, corn on the cobs and andouille sausages generously seasoned with creole seasoning and garnished with lemon for a fresh and vibrant summer outdoor meal," reads the recipe description. Once you're done baking and boiling this beauty, you put it on the grill to finish it off. We're sold.

Get the full recipe here.