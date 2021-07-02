11 Festive 4th of July Desserts That Are Celebratory AF

After a year when many of us were locked down inside, this 4th of July is going to feel extra celebratory. To hit that fact home, why not whip up a festive 4th of July dessert?

Even if you're not gathering with a large crowd, baking can be a fun activity and way for you to celebrate Independence Day on your own. After all, we'll use any holiday as an excuse to make a dessert that's both dazzling and delicious.

1. Little Sweet Baker Cheesecake Rice Krispies Treats

Cheesecake and Rice Krispies treats combined? We're crying.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Emily Enchanted 4th of July Push Pops Dessert With Fruit

Once you purchase the push-pop containers, the assembly part is a breeze.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Woks of Life Flaky Apple Pie

What's more patriotic than a slice of warm apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream?

Get the full recipe here.

4. Kimchimari Bingsu (Korean Shaved Ice Dessert) With Watermelon

Made with shaved ice, sweetened condensed milk, and fruit, this is a sweet summer dessert that will truly hit the spot.

5. Simply LaKita No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake

Other than looking simply perfect, this blueberry cheesecake is no-bake, making it ideal for a hot July day.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Grandbaby Cakes Southern Peach Cobbler

It's peach season, baby!!

Get the full recipe here.

7. A Cozy Kitchen Strawberry Shortcake Biscuits

This description is mouth-watering: "These biscuits are sky-high, super flaky, and buttery. They're layered with juicy, sweet strawberries and topped with the fluffiest sweet whipped cream."

Get the full recipe here.

8. The Hungry Hutch Homemade Banana Pudding

If you make these adorable individual banana pudding servings for July 4, we promise your guests will love you forever.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Muy Bueno Cooking Mango-Chili Paletas (Popsicles)

Homemade popsicles are a seriously celebratory summer dessert — especially when they have such a special sweet and spicy flavor.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Meaningful Eats Gluten-Free 4th of July Angel Food Cake Roll

This gluten-free angel cake roll is filled with cream cheese and berries. A true treat!

Get the full recipe here.

11. From My Bowl Vegan Key Lime Pie

In addition to being vegan, this pie is also gluten-free, nut-free, oh-so-delicious, and only requires seven ingredients.

Get the full recipe here.