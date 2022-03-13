This Jalapeño Popper Gnocchi Casserole Is the Best Comfort Food Recipe

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

The next time you're craving a rich and comforting meal, make this jalapeño popper gnocchi casserole. It features potato gnocchi, chunks of bacon, and diced jalapeños swimming in a cream-based sauce. The result is a cross between deconstructed jalapeño poppers and baked macaroni and cheese ... but with pillowy soft gnocchi. Yum.

Now, when we say this recipe is rich, we mean ​rich​. The sauce is not only made of milk and shredded cheese, but cream cheese as well. This combo creates a thick, hearty sauce that will seriously hit the spot.

If you don't eat meat, feel free to skip the bacon to give this casserole a vegetarian spin. Or, add plant-based bacon! Read on for the full recipe.

How to Make Jalapeño Popper Gnocchi Casserole

Things You'll Need 16 to 18 ounces gnocchi, cooked

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup milk

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 1/4 cups Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, shredded

4 jalapeño peppers

6 strips pork or turkey bacon, cooked and chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Dash of paprika

1/4 cup panko or plain breadcrumbs

Step 1 Grease a 9-by-9-inch square casserole dish and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large skillet over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the onions and cook for five to seven minutes. Next, add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Add the flour and toss to coat the onions. Cook for about one minute until the mixture thickens. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 Add the milk and broth, then stir well to combine. Scoop the cream cheese into the mixture, adding it in chunks. Cook for about five to seven minutes, stirring frequently, until the cream cheese is melted. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Add half of each cheese, plus the spices. Stir and simmer for five to seven minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 While the sauce is simmering, slice one jalapeño into coins and set aside. Dice the remaining three jalapeños into small cubes. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip If possible, wear gloves and avoid touching your face or eyes while cutting jalapeños. The juices ​will​ sting! Also, if you prefer a milder casserole, remove some or all of the jalapeño seeds. If you want more heat, leave the seeds. Step 6 Remove the sauce from the heat. Fold in the diced jalapeños and three-quarters of the chopped bacon. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 7 Fold in the cooked gnocchi. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 8 Transfer the mixture to the greased dish. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 9 Melt the remaining two tablespoons of butter in the microwave or on the stovetop. Add to the breadcrumbs and toss. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 10 Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top of the casserole. Bake for 15 minutes, then top with the remaining cheese, chopped bacon, and jalapeño slices. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 11 Bake for another 10 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Serve immediately.