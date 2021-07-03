8 Non-Boring Hot Dog Ideas That Will Upgrade Your BBQ

Is it really summer without hot dogs? We think not. The iconic sandwich is a staple at cookouts, BBQs, and picnics. And while you can't go wrong with classic toppings like ketchup and mustard, they can get a bit boring over time.

The solution: Try these fun hot dog recipes. These ideas feature deliciously unique toppings, from juicy pineapple chunks to chopped jalapeño poppers. It's the perfect way to elevate your BBQ menu while enjoying new flavor combos. Besides, why do ketchup and mustard get to have all the fun?

Ahead, discover nine non-boring hot dog ideas to make this summer.

1. Lemon and Mocha Elote Hot Dog

Featuring a combo of lime mayonnaise and charred corn, these elote hot dogs are too good to pass up. Top them off with cotija cheese or skip the cheese for a dairy-free version.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Brown Sugar Food Blogger Hawaiian Hot Dogs

Ready to sweeten up your hot dog game? Add chopped pineapple, bacon bits, and diced jalapeño peppers for a drool-worthy hot dog. Your taste buds will thank you.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Taming of the Spoon Banh Mi Hot Dog

If you love banh mi sandwiches, you'll want to make this hot dog, stat. It's topped with classic banh mi fillings, including pickled carrots, cucumbers, and cilantro. Yum.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Country Cleaver Prosciutto Pesto Hot Dog

For a somewhat fancy hot dog, try this deliciously creative version. It features a medley of prosciutto, pesto, mozzarella cheese, and marinated artichoke hearts. Hello, flavor.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Recipe Champions Everything Bagel Hot Dogs

The only thing better than bagels and hot dogs is a mash-up of both. These loaded hot dogs call for pickled onions, dill cream cheese, and smoked salmon — plus hot dog buns coated in everything bagel seasoning. Yes, please.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Que Rica Vida Mexican-Style Hot Dog

Craving a zesty twist? In addition to ketchup and mustard, top off your hot dogs with homemade pico de gallo and jalapeño peppers in vinegar.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Country Cleaver Jalapeño Popper Hot Dog

There's something so satisfying about combining finger foods. For example, these hot dogs are topped with chopped jalapeño poppers (and crushed kettle chips!) for a mouthwatering dish.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Recipe Champions Breakfast Dogs

Breakfast lovers, this one's for you. Serve hot dogs with potatoes, eggs, and bacon — in the same bun — for the ultimate sandwich. The original recipe uses sausage links, but you can certainly use hot dogs, too.

Get the full recipe here.