8 Delicious Appetizer Recipes We Bookmarked for New Year's Eve

While New Year's Eve is not known to be as much of an eating holiday as Thanksgiving and Christmas, food very much plays a role in the festivities — specifically in the form of appetizers or hors d'oeuvres.
If you're hosting an end-of-year fète, as you pass flutes of bubbly around, you should also circulate a range of nibbles to keep your guests fueled up for the night of celebration.
Not sure what to make? We've got you covered with these easy-to-make appetizer recipes for New Year's Eve.
1. Spread the Grub's Goat Cheese Crostinis
Assembling these tasty (and beautiful!) bites couldn't be easier. Simply spread goat cheese and jam over a toasted crostini. IG user @spread.the.grub used carrot cake jam and hot pepper jam for a sweet and spicy combo.
2. Orchids + Sweet Tea's Crispy BBQ Cauliflower Wings
It's all about the perfect crunch with the breaded coating of these BBQ cauliflower wings by @orchidsnsweettea, who also offers a gluten-free version of the recipe.
3. Walder Wellness' Pear and Brie Salad Skewers
These gorgeous skewers by @walderwellness have all the flavor profiles you need: the sweetness of pear, the bite of arugula, and the savoriness of cheese.
4. Cherry on My Sundae's Za'atar Pancakes with Roasted Eggplant Dip
Have you ever tried Chinese-Mediterranean fusion? If not, here's your chance — make these delectable za'atar pancakes, a riff on scallion pancakes, by @cherryonmysundae.
5. The Everyday Feast's Oven-Baked Coconut Shrimp
Coconut shrimp is an absolute classic when it comes to appetizers. You really can't go wrong with @theeverydayfeast's oven-baked version.
6. I Heart Umami's Air-Fried Lemon Chicken Bites
Break out that handy-dandy air fryer and crisp up these lemony chicken bites by @iheartumami.ny for a relatively healthy snack!
7. Life's Ambrosia's Roasted Garlic and Brie Pull-Apart Bread
Who wouldn't want cheesy garlic bread as a snack? This decadent treat by @lifesambrosia is all the buttery carby goodness you need on New Year's Eve.
8. Mrs. 5's Smoked Salmon and Caviar on Crackers
Feeling a little fancy? Caviar elevates these smoked salmon bites by @mrs5cookbook. But your guests would never know how easy it is to make them!
