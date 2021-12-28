8 Delicious Appetizer Recipes We Bookmarked for New Year's Eve

While New Year's Eve is not known to be as much of an eating holiday as Thanksgiving and Christmas, food very much plays a role in the festivities — specifically in the form of appetizers or hors d'oeuvres.

If you're hosting an end-of-year fète, as you pass flutes of bubbly around, you should also circulate a range of nibbles to keep your guests fueled up for the night of celebration.

Not sure what to make? We've got you covered with these easy-to-make appetizer recipes for New Year's Eve.

1. Spread the Grub's Goat Cheese Crostinis

Assembling these tasty (and beautiful!) bites couldn't be easier. Simply spread goat cheese and jam over a toasted crostini. IG user @spread.the.grub used carrot cake jam and hot pepper jam for a sweet and spicy combo.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Orchids + Sweet Tea's Crispy BBQ Cauliflower Wings

It's all about the perfect crunch with the breaded coating of these BBQ cauliflower wings by @orchidsnsweettea, who also offers a gluten-free version of the recipe.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Walder Wellness' Pear and Brie Salad Skewers

These gorgeous skewers by @walderwellness have all the flavor profiles you need: the sweetness of pear, the bite of arugula, and the savoriness of cheese.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Cherry on My Sundae's Za'atar Pancakes with Roasted Eggplant Dip

Have you ever tried Chinese-Mediterranean fusion? If not, here's your chance — make these delectable za'atar pancakes, a riff on scallion pancakes, by @cherryonmysundae.

Get the full recipe here.

5. The Everyday Feast's Oven-Baked Coconut Shrimp

Coconut shrimp is an absolute classic when it comes to appetizers. You really can't go wrong with @theeverydayfeast's oven-baked version.

Get the full recipe here.

6. I Heart Umami's Air-Fried Lemon Chicken Bites

Break out that handy-dandy air fryer and crisp up these lemony chicken bites by @iheartumami.ny for a relatively healthy snack!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Life's Ambrosia's Roasted Garlic and Brie Pull-Apart Bread

Who ​wouldn't​ want cheesy garlic bread as a snack? This decadent treat by @lifesambrosia is all the buttery carby goodness you need on New Year's Eve.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Mrs. 5's Smoked Salmon and Caviar on Crackers

Feeling a little fancy? Caviar elevates these smoked salmon bites by @mrs5cookbook. But your guests would never know how easy it is to make them!

Get the full recipe here.