13 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes That Look as Amazing as They Taste

This Mother's Day, treat your mother figures to a delicious homemade brunch. Not only will this let you skip the long lines and crowded restaurants, but you'll also be able to customize the menu based on your guests' taste buds. Below, check out 13 tasty brunch recipes for a memorable Mother's Day celebration.
1. A Cozy Kitchen Naturally Dyed Pickled Deviled Eggs
For a fun spin on the classic deviled egg, try this colorful pickled version. Thanks to ingredients like cabbage and beets, these vibrant deviled eggs will taste as good as they look.
2. Lifestyle of a Foodie Baked Banana Donuts With Brown Butter Glaze
Ready in just 30 minutes, these baked banana donuts are the perfect alternative to standard banana bread. Also, can we just talk about that brown butter glaze? Yes, please.
3. Orchids and Sweet Tea Vegan Apricot Pop Tarts
Sweeten up your Mother's Day brunch spread with these easy vegan apricot pop tarts. They take just 35 minutes to make — and gives you the perfect excuse to buy more sprinkles.
4. Just One Cookbook Matcha Soufflé Pancakes
If your mother figure loves matcha, you'll want to add these fluffy pancakes to your list. Pair them with fresh berries, homemade whipped cream, and chopped nuts for a satisfying dish.
5. A Cozy Kitchen Mini Shakshukas
How cute are these mini shakshukas? With ingredients like feta cheese and fresh parsley, this recipe is sure to be a hit.
6. The Hungry Hutch Massaged Kale Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette
With spring in full swing, you can't go wrong with a side of fresh greens. Featuring a combo of almonds and lemon vinaigrette, this kale salad is bursting with flavor and texture.
7. Oh My Food Recipes Egg Tarts
Egg tarts, which are commonly served as dim sum at Chinese restaurants, are perfect for serving a group. Each individual portion features a tasty egg custard surrounded by a cookie-like crust.
8. All The Healthy Things Sweet Potato Chorizo Egg Muffins
Likewise, these individual egg muffins are easy to divvy up. You can even prep the ingredients in advance to save time on the holiday.
9. Butter Be Ready Buttermilk Waffles
When it comes to brunch, you can't go wrong with a stack of homemade buttermilk waffles. The best part? They only take 15 minutes to whip up.
10. Simply LaKita Strawberry Cream Cheese Toast
Between the macerated strawberries and chopped fresh basil, this strawberry cream cheese toast looks fancier than it really is.
11. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Frittata
This hearty vegan frittata makes for the ultimate brunch dish. It calls for mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach, but feel free to use mom's favorite veggies.
12. Simply LaKita Oatmeal Cream Pies
Treat your mama to a batch of homemade oatmeal cream pies. Each pie features a sweet buttercream sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies.
13. Tori Avey Vanilla Berry Sparkling Sangria
Rosé, mixed berries, and sparkling water come together in this sweet and fizzy drink. You can also make a non-alcoholic version by skipping the booze and using pink lemonade instead.
Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.