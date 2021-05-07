13 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes That Look as Amazing as They Taste

This Mother's Day, treat your mother figures to a delicious homemade brunch. Not only will this let you skip the long lines and crowded restaurants, but you'll also be able to customize the menu based on your guests' taste buds. Below, check out 13 tasty brunch recipes for a memorable Mother's Day celebration.

1. A Cozy Kitchen Naturally Dyed Pickled Deviled Eggs

For a fun spin on the classic deviled egg, try this colorful pickled version. Thanks to ingredients like cabbage and beets, these vibrant deviled eggs will taste as good as they look.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Lifestyle of a Foodie Baked Banana Donuts With Brown Butter Glaze

Ready in just 30 minutes, these baked banana donuts are the perfect alternative to standard banana bread. Also, can we just talk about that brown butter glaze? Yes, please.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Orchids and Sweet Tea Vegan Apricot Pop Tarts

Sweeten up your Mother's Day brunch spread with these easy vegan apricot pop tarts. They take just 35 minutes to make — and gives you the perfect excuse to buy more sprinkles.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Just One Cookbook Matcha Soufflé Pancakes

If your mother figure loves matcha, you'll want to add these fluffy pancakes to your list. Pair them with fresh berries, homemade whipped cream, and chopped nuts for a satisfying dish.

Get the full recipe here.

5. A Cozy Kitchen Mini Shakshukas

How cute are these mini shakshukas? With ingredients like feta cheese and fresh parsley, this recipe is sure to be a hit.

Get the full recipe here.

6. The Hungry Hutch Massaged Kale Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette

With spring in full swing, you can't go wrong with a side of fresh greens. Featuring a combo of almonds and lemon vinaigrette, this kale salad is bursting with flavor and texture.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Oh My Food Recipes Egg Tarts

Egg tarts, which are commonly served as dim sum at Chinese restaurants, are perfect for serving a group. Each individual portion features a tasty egg custard surrounded by a cookie-like crust.

Get the full recipe here.

8. All The Healthy Things Sweet Potato Chorizo Egg Muffins

Likewise, these individual egg muffins are easy to divvy up. You can even prep the ingredients in advance to save time on the holiday.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Butter Be Ready Buttermilk Waffles

When it comes to brunch, you can't go wrong with a stack of homemade buttermilk waffles. The best part? They only take 15 minutes to whip up.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Simply LaKita Strawberry Cream Cheese Toast

Between the macerated strawberries and chopped fresh basil, this strawberry cream cheese toast looks fancier than it really is.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Frittata

This hearty vegan frittata makes for the ultimate brunch dish. It calls for mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach, but feel free to use mom's favorite veggies.

Get the full recipe here.

12. Simply LaKita Oatmeal Cream Pies

Treat your mama to a batch of homemade oatmeal cream pies. Each pie features a sweet buttercream sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies.

Get the full recipe here.

13. Tori Avey Vanilla Berry Sparkling Sangria

Rosé, mixed berries, and sparkling water come together in this sweet and fizzy drink. You can also make a non-alcoholic version by skipping the booze and using pink lemonade instead.