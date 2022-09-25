Trader Joe's Restocked a Beloved Fall Comfort Food

We're never not in the mood for mac and cheese, especially since it's now fall. The comfort food just seems even more warm and cozy during this time of year, and now we're rejoicing because the cherished butternut squash mac and cheese is officially back on the shelves at Trader Joe's.

According to Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, this seasonal fan-favorite item is back in the freezer aisle. It's traditional mac and cheese with a twist — the three-cheese blend, consisting of gouda, cheddar, and parmesan, is mixed with butternut squash puree and coats mezzi rigatoni pasta.

Seeing as how popular this seasonal item is, we expect it to fly off the shelves — and it seems like it already has. Fans are thrilled and are stocking up by buying upwards of six boxes at a time.

Since this is a seasonal item, customers are hoping to get enough mac to last them through not only fall, but winter too. One user even shared that a customer bought all the boxes that were available in store that day, which was about two dozen. The love for this mac and cheese is real.

Butternut squash mac and cheese can be found in the frozen section, selling at $3.49 per box.

Can I make butternut squash mac and cheese at home?

If you're not able to get your hands on this highly popular item, don't worry! Natasha of @traderjoeslist shared an at-home recipe that's very similar to the Trader Joe's frozen version, including spices like nutmeg and sage that amp up the fall flavors even more. Delish!

Whether you're enjoying the frozen or at-home version of this dish, you're bound to feel all the warm fuzzies a comfort food like mac and cheese delivers. Happy fall!