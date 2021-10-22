FYI: You Can Use Your Air Fryer to Make Pumpkin Pie Goodies

Back in the old days, it might've been all about making sourdough from scratch. These days, at-home cooking revolves around quick and easy snacks in the air fryer!

The latest trend to catch on in the air fryer social media world is seasonally appropriate: pumpkin pie. Yes, you can make pumpkin pie in an air fryer!

We've highlighted a recipe to show you how below — and we're including some riffs on pumpkin pie, too. (We know the texture isn't for everyone.)

1. Pumpkin Pie

TikTok user @takeonefortheroad shows how to make some mini pumpkin pies in an air fryer. They're the perfect size for smaller fryers! It's super simple — all you have to do is follow the classic pumpkin pie recipe, then toss the pies in the air fryer. For @takeonefortheroad's recipe, the pies just need to go in for eight minutes. Seriously, air fryer pumpkin pie could not be easier.

2. Pumpkin Pie Bites

For a slightly different take, you can make these pumpkin pie bites by TikTok user Sophia Wasu (@aquickspoonful). Her recipe calls for pumpkin, instant pudding, Cool Whip, and spices all mixed together, then stuffed into a wonton wrapper. Air fry, add a little pizzazz with cinnamon sugar and caramel, and you've got a crispy fall treat!

3. Pumpkin Pie Twists

Or for a fun ​twist​, make these pumpkin pie twists! Samantha of Everyday Family Cooking whipped up these festive bites with pre-made crescent roll dough, pumpkin purée, and spices. After they're fried, just drizzle them with icing and sprinkle with more pumpkin pie spice. Get the full recipe here.