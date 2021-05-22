9 Dessert Recipes You Can Surprisingly Make in an Air Fryer

Based on all the air fryer recipes we've seen, we're going to go ahead and say that air fryers are magical. It feels as though there is nothing you can't make in an air fryer — and that includes desserts. From cakes to cookies and even cupcakes, the following air fryer dessert recipes are proof that this appliance truly can do it all.
1. Rasa Malaysia Fried Bananas
Though the instructions say to deep-fry the bananas, food blogger Bee writes that you can also air-fry them in the recipe's description. What you'll end up with is a crispy, caramelized, bite-sized treat.
2. Herbivore Cucina Air Fryer Gujiya (Indian Sweet Pastry)
This classic Indian sweet food is filled with nuts and coconut. It is especially popular during Holi.
3. Lifestyle of a Foodie Air Fryer Churros
The above photo has us sold. Who could resist that dulce de leche dip shot?
4. Air Fryer Fanatics Easy Gluten-Free Air Fryer Cake
Using a gluten-free boxed cake mix, you can make a tasty-looking air fryer cake in only 35 minutes.
In just ten minutes, you can have a fresh cookie using the dough of your choice. The Edgy Veg's vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe can be found here.
6. Simply Scratch Air Fryer Glazed Doughnuts
These glazed doughnuts look like a perfect weekend breakfast treat.
7. Show Me the Yummy Air Fryer Strawberry Pop Tarts
Imagine how warm, gooey, and crispy these delights will be when they're fresh out of the air fryer.
8. Savory Spin Air Fryer Chocolate Orange Cupcakes
Using silicone cupcake molds, you can make chocolate orange cupcakes in the air fryer. Sounds like a dessert dream.
9. I Am Baker Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs
"Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs are biscuits filled with apple pie filling, cooked in an air fryer until golden brown, and covered in an apple pie spice and sugar coating," reads the recipe description. Is anyone else going to cry tears of joy?
