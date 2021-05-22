9 Dessert Recipes You Can Surprisingly Make in an Air Fryer

Based on all the air fryer recipes we've seen, we're going to go ahead and say that air fryers are magical. It feels as though there is nothing you can't make in an air fryer — and that includes desserts. From cakes to cookies and even cupcakes, the following air fryer dessert recipes are proof that this appliance truly can do it all.

1. Rasa Malaysia Fried Bananas

Though the instructions say to deep-fry the bananas, food blogger Bee writes that you can also air-fry them in the recipe's description. What you'll end up with is a crispy, caramelized, bite-sized treat.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Herbivore Cucina Air Fryer Gujiya (Indian Sweet Pastry)

This classic Indian sweet food is filled with nuts and coconut. It is especially popular during Holi.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Lifestyle of a Foodie Air Fryer Churros

The above photo has us sold. Who could resist that dulce de leche dip shot?

Get the full recipe here.

4. Air Fryer Fanatics Easy Gluten-Free Air Fryer Cake

Using a gluten-free boxed cake mix, you can make a tasty-looking air fryer cake in only 35 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

5. The Edgy Veg Air Fryer Cookie

In just ten minutes, you can have a fresh cookie using the dough of your choice. The Edgy Veg's vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe can be found here.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Simply Scratch Air Fryer Glazed Doughnuts

These glazed doughnuts look like a perfect weekend breakfast treat.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Show Me the Yummy Air Fryer Strawberry Pop Tarts

Imagine how warm, gooey, and crispy these delights will be when they're fresh out of the air fryer.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Savory Spin Air Fryer Chocolate Orange Cupcakes

Using silicone cupcake molds, you can make chocolate orange cupcakes in the air fryer. Sounds like a dessert dream.

Get the full recipe here.

9. I Am Baker Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs

"Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs are biscuits filled with apple pie filling, cooked in an air fryer until golden brown, and covered in an apple pie spice and sugar coating," reads the recipe description. Is anyone else going to cry tears of joy?

Get the full recipe here.