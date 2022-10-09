This Costco Ravioli Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Spooky season is now in full swing. The leaves are changing colors, the air smells like pumpkin spice, and Costco has already restocked some of our favorite fall comfort foods like pumpkin pie, the butter cinnamon sugar loaf, and chicken pot pie. Now, our favorite bulk retailer has added a Halloween take on a treasured Italian food to the shelves: pumpkin and bat ravioli.

Shaped like — you guessed it — pumpkins and bats, this pasta features a healthy blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and aged Asiago cheeses. Pair this with a pumpkin and butternut squash pasta sauce for a fall lover's dream.

Aside from the comforting taste of warm pasta on a fall day, the pumpkin raviolis are colored orange, while the bats are colored black, for a picturesque spooky aesthetic. These are perfect if you're entertaining guests for Halloween. You could even throw them in the air fryer for a crispy appetizer.

Commenters expressed their excitement on the post by tagging their friends. One user even suggested using these for a Harry Potter-themed movie night — and we think that's genius.

The pasta comes in a pack of two, so you can make one set and then freeze the rest for later. Plus, it's only retailing for $9.89. If this makes you crave some warm autumnal pasta, you may want to check out these other dishes, too — after you head over to Costco, of course: