Costco Fans Are Swooning Over This Re-Released Fall Bakery Item

With fall around the corner, Costco has been re-releasing a variety of tasty seasonal items. For example, the retailer's pumpkin pies are back for the season, and they cost just $5.99 each. The warehouse is also offering a new Halloween-themed chocolate bark that looks scarily delicious.

And now, we can add another treat to the list. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, Costco has officially brought back a beloved bakery item: the butter cinnamon sugar loaf. The treat is essentially a butter pound cake with cinnamon swirls and a cinnamon sugar crust. In other words, it's a cinnamon lover's dream come true.

The only catch? The cost of this bakery item has increased. In 2021, the butter cinnamon sugar loaves were sold in packs of three for $8.99, according to a previous @costcobuys post. Today, each pack of three costs $14.99. That's almost twice as much!

At the current price, each loaf works out to about $5 each. It's still a pretty sweet deal, but the price hike is definitely worth keeping in mind if you have a grocery budget.

The good news is that the butter cinnamon sugar loaves from Costco can be saved for later. As one user notes on Instagram, "they're amazing and great to freeze so you can enjoy year round." Another person recommends individually wrapping them before freezing.

Like all seasonal baked goods, the availability of this item will vary by location. You can call Costco in advance to check if the item is in stock.

Can you make butter cinnamon sugar loaves at home?

Thanks to a recipe by The Semisweet Sisters, you can recreate the treat at home. One batch yields one loaf, which might be more ideal for smaller households. Not to mention, it will save you money, which is always a plus.