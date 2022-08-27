Costco Fans Are Swooning Over This New Halloween Treat

It's that time of the year again, friends! Our favorite retailers are starting to roll out autumn products, including festive Halloween treats. Case in point: According to Instagram user @costco_doesitagain, Costco is now offering seasonal chocolate bark, and shoppers are super excited.

The product, which is by Edward Marc Chocolatier, is called "Hallow-Boo Bark." It's described as a "milk chocolate bark with pretzel pieces, candy corn, spooky sprinkles, and googly eyes," according to the item's packaging. (BTW, in case you're wondering, the sprinkles are simply white and orange sprinkles. Also, the googly eyes aren't actually "googly," though they are certainly edible.)

If you love candy corn, you'll probably adore this treat. As one Instagram user commented, "candy corn in the bark?! I need this." Many other shoppers also tagged their friends with Costco memberships, asking them to grab a bag.

But take note: Since it's early in the season, the treat might not be available at all Costco stores just yet. You can check if the product is available by calling ahead. The Edward Marc Chocolatier Hallow-Boo Bark also costs $8.99 per bag, though the exact price might vary by location.

How to make your own Halloween chocolate bark:

If you're unable to find the bark at your local Costco, you can try making it at home. Simply melt chocolate chips in the microwave, then spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Another option is add a few inches of water to a pot, then place a stainless steel bowl on top to create a double boiler. (The bottom of the bowl should not touch the water.) Add the chocolate chips to the bowl, then bring the water to a gentle boil. As the chocolate chips melt, mix them periodically.

After spreading the melted chocolate on the baking sheet, add candy corn, sprinkles, and broken pretzels. Loosely cover the baking sheet and let it harden in the refrigerator. Once set, break the bark into pieces and enjoy!