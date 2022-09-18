Costco Just Restocked Our Favorite Fall Comfort Food

Finally, a fall food launch that has nothing to do with pumpkin spice. Costco's famous chicken pot pie is back in stock, according to an Instagram post by @costcobuys.

While we don't think chicken pot pie should be limited to the fall season, there is something delightfully soothing about its warmth and creaminess that makes it perfect for the chillier months.

Over the years, the chicken pot pie has developed somewhat of a loyal following. Most people love how absolutely massive it is, weighing over five pounds. This can easily feed a family of four — and there probably will even be leftovers.

That being said, it's not the easiest dish for smaller parties to eat their way through.

"Wish they made a 'four pack' of smaller ones for single people or seniors," commented Instagram user @bonnieguenther on the post. But even if it is just dinner for one or two, you can easily throw this in the freezer to have on hand throughout the season.

This year, the chicken pot pies cost $4.99 a pound, which means that a five-pound pie will cost about $25 — and heavier ones will be even more expensive.

Some commenters have pointed out that this seems quite a bit pricer than previous years.

"Chicken pot pie can literally be one of the easiest things to make yourself, if you want to. That price is highway robbery," commented @pupbabby.

Still, considering all you have to do to make the Costco chicken pot pie is pop it in the oven, it might be worth the splurge for convenience. Particularly if you're looking for an easy, comforting meal this fall.