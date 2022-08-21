Costco Is Making Its Seasonal Pumpkin Spice Debut With This New Snack

Costco is all aboard the pumpkin spice train. Yes, pumpkin spice season is revving up in August this year, as we've already seen releases of flavored products from Sam's Club, Oreo, and even Goldfish.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram account @costcobuys, the beloved store is now selling pumpkin spice yogurt flavored pretzels, produced by Creative Snacks Co.

While some pumpkin spice treats are a little questionable — we're looking at you, Pumpkin Spice Pringles — this is a flavor combination we support. The pretzels are described as "rich, creamy, sweet, and salty" on the packaging.

Advertisement

It seems that most people are in favor of these autumnal snacks — at least according to the post's comments. "On my way to snag these pumpkin spice pretzels!!" wrote @katyclark1.

Advertisement

That being said, some people remained a little skeptical. "I'll go to Costco because I like Costco, but I can't imagine that tastes good," wrote @mjpatel89. However, user @costcocasual replied, "Now THESE are some pretzels I can get behind!"

If you're vibing with the pumpkin spice pretzels, you can now find them at Costco, where they retail for $7.99 per package.

We also did a little sleuthing and found them on Instacart, pending availability near you. Creative Snacks Co. additionally sells a fall-themed platter of yogurt-covered pretzels also via Instacart, which includes the flavors pumpkin spice, apple cider, and salted caramel. Sadly, we couldn't find any near us, but hopefully you'll have some more luck.

In the meantime, it's off to Costco we go.