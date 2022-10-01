Trader Joe's Has a New Sweet Granola to Satisfy Your Autumnal Cravings

There's a lot to love about granola. It's perfect on top of yogurt, delicious in a bowl with milk, or just as satisfying straight out of the bag. If you love this versatile snack as much as we do, you'll want to stop by Trader Joe's this week, because according to @traderjoeslist on Instagram, cinnamon roll drizzled granola has just hit the shelves.

Is dessert granola a thing? Because we're here for it. The granola consists of baked cinnamon oat clusters that are then drizzled with a sweet yogurt flavored topping. We think this granola would be perfect as a crunchy snack on its own, or sprinkled over some vanilla ice cream.

A bag of this granola is $3.99, and is just now rolling out, so don't fret if you don't see it at your local Trader Joe's just yet. Commenters are thrilled and excited for this new product, though some warn that it is very sweet. While other granola may be a bit healthier, this one is not intended to be a health food by any means, so be sure to pick it up if you're looking for a new sweet treat.

