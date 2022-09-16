Trader Joe's Fans Are Screaming for This New Seasonal Ice Cream

Move over, pumpkin spice; a new fall flavor has joined the lineup at our beloved Trader Joe's. There are a ​lot​ of pumpkin products at the retailer right now, but Instagrammer and Trader Joe's aficionado @traderjoeslist spotted a new seasonal ice cream flavor in the freezer section — salted maple.

This ice cream with ribbons of salted maple swirled throughout is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49 a pint, and is no doubt making the creator excited. The caption reads, "WOW, just WOW! This is as good as you would imagine."

Commenters are feeling the same. One user wrote, "It's incredible. It's heavenly. I want to marry it," while another said, "I got two!!! Boom."

Natasha from @traderjoeslist was so excited, they tried it in their car in the Trader Joe's parking lot. "This is going to be gone so quickly. This is delicious," they share as they eat the ice cream with a plastic spoon.

The glowing on-the-spot review mentioned that this ice cream flavor is way better than Trader Joe's last seasonal offering, banana pudding. "They nailed it on this one," they say. "[It's] maple-y, sweet, creamy, [and] so delicious." The reel ends with @traderjoeslist deciding on buying another pint. Their store was fully stocked at the time, and seeing as how delicious the ice cream was, we can see how stocking up may be a good idea.

This salted maple ice cream will only be in stock for the next few weeks. And based on @traderjoeslist's outstanding review, we expect it to fly off the shelves fast. Be sure to grab a pint before it sells out!