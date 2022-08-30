The Starbucks Fall Menu for 2022 Has Finally Arrived

Pumpkin spice season is finally here! While fall products like cookies, snacks, and even Goldfish have already started to hit the shelves, the OG pumpkin spice concoction is back on the market. The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) has appeared on the coffee chain's menu for the 19th year, after months of us waiting patiently for its comeback moment.

The unofficially official start to the fall season begins today at Starbucks cafes all over the country with the unveiling of the beloved PSL along with some other fall favorites.

If you haven't sipped on a PSL at your favorite bookstore while orange leaves gently fall to the ground around you, you may want to consider it for this year. The drink combines Starbucks Signature Espresso with steamed milk and flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove to complement the pumpkin sauce. It's topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices for an extra burst of flavor, warmth, and autumnal happiness in your mouth.

Making its appearance for the fourth consecutive year is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the Apple Crisp Macchiato is joining the menu for the second time. For a little plant-based excitement, the Apple Crisp Macchiato is the first standard vegan drink on the fall menu, as it's prepared with oat milk by default.

Pair any of these drinks with a fall treat like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Pumpkin Scone, or the Pumpkin Loaf — you really can't go wrong with any of them. You can also try the brand new Owl Cake Pop, a bite-size piece of vanilla cake with buttercream dipped in a purple chocolate icing with the most adorable owl design for spooky season.

It's also important to note that even the PSL has succumbed to inflation, with a standard grande-sized drink costing between $5.45 and $5.95 depending on your location, which is a 4% increase compared to last year, according to a report by CNN.

However, even with a price increase, we're sure people won't resist something as classic and traditional as a Starbucks PSL.