10 Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Cookies to Fire You Up for Fall

Call us basic, but nothing gets us in the fall feels quite like the iconic pumpkin spice flavor — and we certainly aren't alone. Each year, Google reports a major spike in pumpkin spice-related searches, and this past week, "pumpkin spice cookies" have risen to the top. From a brand new collab between Dunkin' and Goldfish to a beloved seasonal Oreo flavor that's returned after five years, here are the 10 best pumpkin spice cookies to soft launch the season.

Partake Foods is a Black-owned and woman-founded food brand that's worth all the buzz. These soft, spiced cookies sold out last holiday season and are back for a limited time only, so be sure to get them while you can.

Golden wafers plus pumpkin spice-flavored creme equals the snack of the season. And after five whole years off the shelves, these babies are finally back by popular demand.

Any crunchy cookie connoisseur has Tate's on their radar. The Southampton special has released its limited edition thin pumpkin spice cookies filled with sweet white chocolate chips.

Indulge in this longtime classic with a fall twist. The crisp and delicate cookies sandwich rich milk chocolate and the perfect hint of pumpkin spice.

Harry & David is one of our favorite spots to shop for food-related gifts, so whether you're scoring these pumpkin-shaped cuties for yourself or a loved one, they'll be sure to please.

The snack that smiles back just gave us a whole new reason to grin. This unexpected collab combines notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

Quickly whip up this limited edition cookie mix for a warm treat. Top it off with Betty Crocker's Cream Cheese Frosting for even more deliciousness.

The Complete Cookie has 16 grams of plant protein and 10 grams of fiber. Plus, it's vegan, non-GMO, and of course — a limited edition holiday recipe.

These decadent individually wrapped cookies are everything you'd hope they would be. Plus, they'd make the ideal accompaniment to afternoon tea time.

Gluten-free and vegan, this seasonal flavor is naturally sweetened with organic coconut nectar, dates, and organic coconut sugar.