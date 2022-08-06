This One Oreo Flavor Is Returning After 5 Years

If you're anything like us, you're already dreaming about all of the seasonal goodies that will be hitting stores this fall. But luckily, it looks we won't have to wait much longer: After five years, Oreo is officially releasing its pumpkin spice flavor for fall 2022.

The brand recently announced the news on Instagram. "We're pumpkin spicing things up," said the brand, adding that the item will be on shelves August 15. Dreams really do come true.

If you're new to the seasonal flavor, it's made of "two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice-flavored creme," according to the Oreo website. It's also a limited-edition product, meaning it won't be around forever.

While many people on Instagram are stoked for the flavor, others think it's too early to think about fall. Personally, we are ​so​ ready for the new season, because it will be here before you know it.

BRB, marking our calendars for August 15!

Where to buy pumpkin spice Oreos:

If you want to try the pumpkin spice Oreos for yourself, you should be able to find the flavor at supermarkets and drugstores where you'd normally purchase Oreos.

When the flavor is officially available, you can also check the official product page. Here, you'll find nearby retailers that stock the item. You can also sign up to be notified when the pumpkin spice Oreos are available to order online.

Other Oreo flavors for fall 2022:

Oreo hasn't announced its other fall flavors just yet. But last year, it released gingerbread and apple cider donut Oreos. Here's to hoping that both seasonal variations are coming back this year.

Until then, Oreo is offering a Neapolitan flavor for a limited time. It's made of waffle cone-flavored cookies (woah) stuffed with vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate creme.