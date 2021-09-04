Costco Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Fall Dessert

Fall may be a few weeks away, but in our minds, now is the time to start celebrating the season of coziness and pumpkin spice. Starbucks, Bath & Body Works, and Pillsbury are just a few of the companies that know exactly what we're talking about. Now, Costco is also joining the club because we just found out that the brand has brought back a fan-favorite fall dessert: pumpkin streusel muffins.

According to @costcofans on Instagram, the retailer has brought back its six-pack of Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. In a 2020 post about the muffins, SheKnows describes them as being moist pumpkin muffins topped with a cinnamon-infused streusel. They also appear to be dusted with a good coating of powdered sugar. So essentially, these treats are fall in muffin form.

As for how much they cost, you can currently get two six-packs of Costco's Pumpkin Streusel Muffins for only $8. Twelve muffins for $8 means you're getting each individual muffin for a little more than 60 cents.

Can you make Costco Pumpkin Streusel Muffins at home?

Of course, if you want to know how the real thing tastes, you'll want to try Costco's version of pumpkin streusel muffins. However, if you can't get your hands on them, there is a copycat recipe out there courtesy of Oh Sweet Basil. Their Costco Copycat Crumb Pumpkin Muffins were based on the real thing and take a total of 30 minutes to whip up.

For Oh Sweet Basil's pumpkin muffins, you'll need 12 ingredients, while the crumb topping requires six items. Since Costco's muffins are also fairly large, Oh Sweet Basil recommends that you get your hands on a jumbo muffin pan.

Once you have all your supplies, simply mix the muffin batter, pour it in the muffin tin, and top off the mixture with your crumb blend. Then, bake it all for 23-28 minutes and before serving, sprinkle the muffins with powdered sugar.