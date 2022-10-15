Aldi Fans Are Loving These Fall Yogurt-Covered Pretzels

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

We love a good crunchy snack, especially when it involves seasonal flavors. So, when we discovered Aldi brought back its fall-inspired yogurt-covered pretzels, we couldn't help but share the news.

According to Instagram user @adventuresinaldi, the item is available in two varieties this year: pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon. Some shoppers report that it's priced at $2.99 per 7-ounce bag, though it might vary by location.

So, how do the yogurt-covered pretzels taste? In a TikTok shared last year, @matthewlesky tried the pumpkin spice version and noted that "the pumpkin is not overwhelming." They also detected a light cinnamon and vanilla flavor, adding that either ingredient wasn't too intense.

And while we couldn't find specific reviews for the apple cinnamon version, one user on @adventuresinaldi's Instagram post commented, "They're both so good!"

If you're interested in trying the seasonal treat, be sure to stop by Aldi soon. You can find the nearest location by using the brand's store directory.

How to make yogurt-covered pretzels at home:

Another option is to make your own seasonal yogurt-covered pretzels from scratch. This might be ideal if you're unable to find the product in stores.

To create the treat, you'll need pretzel twists and pumpkin spice or apple cinnamon yogurt. You can buy the yogurt from the store or make it yourself. For pumpkin spice, simply combine yogurt with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice, according to your taste. For apple cinnamon yogurt, mix yogurt with applesauce, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Next, dip the pretzels in the yogurt, making sure to cover both sides. Place the pretzels on the sheet, then freeze for about one hour, or until solid. And just like that, you have homemade fall yogurt-covered pretzels! Just be sure to store them in the freezer until they're ready to be enjoyed.