Aldi's New Popcorn Flavor Tastes Just Like a Seasonal Dessert

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

If you frequently shop at Aldi, you know that the retailer doesn't hold back on seasonal goodies. For example, in the past few weeks alone, Aldi has added apple cider donut creme cookies and snickerdoodle dessert hummus to its shelves. But the most recent release might be one of our favorite products yet.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The item is pumpkin cheesecake drizzled caramel popcorn by the brand Specially Selected ... and it sounds ​so good.​ Aldi recently shared the snack on its official Instagram page, @aldiusa, and shoppers went wild. According to the product packaging, the product consists of "caramel corn glazed with classic pumpkin pie spices and topped with a creamy cheesecake drizzle." Woah.

Advertisement

The popcorn is a limited-edition item that's sold around this time of the year. As one Instagram user exclaimed, "The popcorn is back!" Another person commented, "This stuff is amazing. I just got it this week."

If you're interested in the pumpkin cheesecake-flavored popcorn, be sure to visit your local Aldi soon. One 8-ounce bag costs $2.99 each, though the exact price might vary by location.

Advertisement

Other fall products at Aldi:

As mentioned, Aldi is on a roll with its autumn treats. The retailer is also offering the following goodies this season:

Advertisement

We're especially curious about those fruit strips. Pumpkin spice truly knows no bounds!

How to make pumpkin cheesecake drizzled caramel popcorn at home:

If you're unable to find the product at Aldi, you can try creating a similar snack at home.

Simply toss caramel popcorn with pumpkin spice, then drizzle melted white chocolate on top. The white chocolate will offer a similar flavor to cheesecake drizzle. It's also more ideal to use for a snack like popcorn, as homemade cheesecake drizzle would need to be refrigerated.