These New Aldi Hummus Flavors Are Totally Unexpected

The dessert hummus trend is alive and well — and it appears Aldi is all about it. Last month, the retailer released hummus in Mixed Berry Cobbler and Peach Cobbler flavors, which created quite the stir on social media. And now, Aldi has followed up with two more dessert hummus flavors: Cookie Butter and Snickerdoodle.

Both products are by Park Street Deli, which also created the cobbler-inspired hummus flavors. According to the packaging, the Cookie Butter hummus is a "sweetly spiced dessert hummus, reminiscent of classic speculoos cookies." The Snickerdoodle hummus is described as "indulgent cinnamon-spiced dessert hummus."

As predicted, shoppers have mixed feelings about these hummus flavors. Some users loved the concept, while others couldn't get past the idea of cookies with hummus.

For the most part, however, people are intrigued. "I don't normally like [dessert hummus] but these flavors make me want to try it again," said one person on Instagram. "Such fun flavors!" said another user.

If you're interested in trying the Cookie Butter and Snickerdoodle hummus at Aldi, you can find them in the refrigerated section. They cost $2.49 per 8-ounce tub and they're available for a limited time.

How to eat Cookie Butter and Snickerdoodle hummus:

According to Aldi fans, the unique dessert hummus flavors taste delicious with the following foods:

Graham crackers

Sliced fruit, like strawberry or apples

Pretzels

Toast

Cookies

Rice cakes

To elevate the flavor of your sweet hummus, try mixing in chocolate chips or shredded coconut.

How to make dessert hummus:

If you don't live near an Aldi store, or if the products aren't in stock, you can try making dessert hummus at home.

For instance, this snickerdoodle hummus recipe by Don't Waste the Crumbs takes just 10 minutes to make. Simply add ingredients like canned chickpeas, cashew butter, and maple syrup to a blender, then puree until smooth.