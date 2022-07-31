Aldi Has New Hummus Flavors You've Never Had Before

Aldi knows a thing or two about stocking deliciously unique food items. For example, last month, the retailer released sandwich-style dips, which contain actual chunks of meat. Aldi is also offering hot honey pizza (complete with a pretzel-style crust) and rose-shaped ice cream cones, just to name a few products.

And now, it appears we can add dessert hummus to the list. The product is by the brand Park Street Deli and is available in two flavors: Mixed Berry Cobbler and Peach Cobbler. Both versions are gluten-free and vegan-friendly, according to the Aldi website.

The Mixed Berry Cobbler version is described to be "reminiscent of flavors from the berry patch with a cobbler flavored topping in the center." Meanwhile, the Peach Cobbler hummus is a "sweet and fruity dessert hummus with flavors of summer peaches and a cobbler flavored topping in the center."

As you can imagine, Aldi shoppers have mixed feelings about the treats. "This looks interesting," said one person on Instagram. "I bought both and the mixed berry [flavor] is SO GOOD," commented another. Other folks were unsure about the products, noting that they simply "can't get on the bean dessert bandwagon."

If you're in the same boat, the dessert hummus at Aldi might not be for you. But if you love the concept of sweet hummus flavors, you'll want to visit Aldi soon. Both versions are available for just $2.49 each, though the exact price might vary by location.

To find the closest Aldi near you, use the brand's store locator tool.

How to eat dessert hummus:

Sweet hummus, like savory versions, taste great with pita. You can also eat it with:

Pretzels

Fruit

Cookies

Graham crackers

Toast

Rice cakes

For even more flavor, consider sprinkling additional ingredients like crushed nuts or shredded coconut on top.