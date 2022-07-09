The Fourth of July might be behind us, but that doesn't mean the summer fun is winding down anytime soon. The beach is beckoning, the AC units are humming, and the ice cream cravings are at an all-time high. Luckily, Aldi just released another frozen dairy treat to satisfy those hankerings. We'd like to introduce you to the new Rose Cones from Sundae Shoppe, in flavors Strawberries & Cream and Chocolate Hazelnut & Vanilla.

Sure, piling into the family station wagon and heading out to your favorite local ice cream shop is a quintessential summer night delight, but having options like these boxed rose cones from Aldi stocked in your freezer is a must. These sweet treats are as delicious as they look, with the Strawberries & Cream variety featuring that classic fruity flavor coupled with a cacao-flavored waffle cone. Meanwhile, the Chocolate Hazelnut & Vanilla flavor is paired with a wafer cone.

Taste is king, of course, but presentation is always a close second when it comes to food. For each flavor, the ice cream has been carefully crafted to resemble roses, adding to the dessert's overall charm. It should be noted that the Sundae Shoppe brand specializes in low-calorie, high-protein ice cream akin to Halo Top. So while these rose cones are just as delicious as if they were made with ice cream, they're actually considered a frozen dairy dessert.

With four rose cones in each box for $3.99, one cone comes out to about $1 a piece. Not too shabby for a yummy summer treat!

