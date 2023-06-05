This 4-Ingredient Banana Recipe Is a Perfect Summer Dessert

When it comes to quintessential summer foods, s'mores is high up on the list. They're perfectly gooey on the inside, crunchy on the outside, and downright delicious. But if you're looking to elevate your s'mores game this year, you'll want to stock up on bananas.

Recently, TikTok user Nicole Modic shared a recipe for grilled banana boat s'mores, and they look ‌so‌ good. The snack involves splitting an unpeeled banana, lengthwise, to essentially create a pocket.

Next, you top the banana with s'mores ingredients — i.e., mini marshmallows, chopped chocolate (or chocolate chips) and crushed graham crackers.

Once you've filled the banana, wrap it up in aluminum foil and grill it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for seven minutes. The banana will soften and intensify in sweetness, while the marshmallows and chocolate will melt.

And just like that, you have an easy grilled dessert that's packed with classic summer flavors.

The best part? Not only can you easily cook this treat in batches, but it works as a great make-ahead recipe too. Just prepare the banana boats as usual and store them in the refrigerator. (You might want to wait to add the graham crackers ‌after‌ the boats are cooked, as the crackers can get soggy in the fridge.) When it's time to eat, simply toss them on the grill.

What else can you add to grilled banana boat s'mores?

While you can't go wrong the classic marshmallow-chocolate-graham cracker combo, there are so many ways to customize this treat.

Try adding the following ingredients to the banana boats before grilling:

Mini peanut butter cups or a drizzle of nut butter

Chopped cooked bacon

Edible cookie dough

Pie filling

Fruit, like berries

A sprinkling of cinnamon, cocoa powder, or cayenne powder

You can also top the finished banana boat s'mores with sprinkles, shredded coconut, or caramel sauce.

