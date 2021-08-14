This Vegan Ricotta Toast Will Make You Forget All About Avocado Toast

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Sorry, avocado toast, but there's a new toast in town. Ricotta toast is a simple yet delicious dish that's been stealing the hearts (and stomachs) of TikTokers everywhere. And now, thanks to this easy vegan recipe, you can make a non-dairy version from scratch.

Of course, you can totally buy vegan ricotta at the supermarket. That's cool, too! But if you want to learn how to make your own plant-based foods, this recipe is a great place to start. The "ricotta," which calls for ingredients like cashews and nutritional yeast, is easy to make and customize.

Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or curious about plant-based eats, you'll want to try this vegan ricotta toast recipe. Here's how to make it at home.

Things You'll Need 6 to 8 slices of bread

1 1/4 cups raw, unsalted cashews

2 to 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

4 to 6 tablespoons non-dairy milk, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of paprika

Fresh vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers (for topping)

Boiling water

Tip The nutritional yeast gives the ricotta a "cheesy" taste. However, it will also make the ricotta slightly yellow. If you want to avoid the yellow tint, you can skip or reduce the nutritional yeast — but keep in mind that doing so will reduce the ricotta's cheesy flavor.

Step 1 Place the cashews in a heat-safe container, like a Pyrex measuring cup or stainless steel bowl. Add boiling water, completely submerging the cashews. Let soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Drain the soaked cashews. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 In a blender, combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, non-dairy milk, apple cider vinegar, and spices. Pulse until combined, pausing to scrape the sides as needed. Advertisement The final texture can be as chunky or creamy as you'd like. For a creamier texture, add more milk (one tablespoon at a time) and blend. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Toast the bread. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 Spread the cashew ricotta onto each slice of toast, then garnish with toppings of your choice. We chose a combo of sliced cucumbers, radishes, and peas with fresh basil and edible flowers (like pansies and calendula). Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Other tasty topping ideas include sautéed vegetables, strawberries and balsamic vinaigrette, and everything bagel seasoning. The possibilities are deliciously endless. Enjoy!