This Vegan Ricotta Toast Will Make You Forget All About Avocado Toast

By Kirsten Nunez August 14, 2021
Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Sorry, avocado toast, but there's a new toast in town. Ricotta toast is a simple yet delicious dish that's been stealing the hearts (and stomachs) of TikTokers everywhere. And now, thanks to this easy vegan recipe, you can make a non-dairy version from scratch.

Of course, you can totally buy vegan ricotta at the supermarket. That's cool, too! But if you want to learn how to make your own plant-based foods, this recipe is a great place to start. The "ricotta," which calls for ingredients like cashews and nutritional yeast, is easy to make and customize.

Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or curious about plant-based eats, you'll want to try this vegan ricotta toast recipe. Here's how to make it at home.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Things You'll Need

  • 6 to 8 slices of bread

  • 1 1/4 cups raw, unsalted cashews

  • 2 to 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

  • 4 to 6 tablespoons non-dairy milk, plus more as needed

  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • Pinch of paprika

  • Fresh vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers (for topping)

  • Boiling water

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Tip

The nutritional yeast gives the ricotta a "cheesy" taste. However, it will also make the ricotta slightly yellow. If you want to avoid the yellow tint, you can skip or reduce the nutritional yeast — but keep in mind that doing so will reduce the ricotta's cheesy flavor.

Step 1

Place the cashews in a heat-safe container, like a Pyrex measuring cup or stainless steel bowl. Add boiling water, completely submerging the cashews. Let soak for 10 to 15 minutes.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 2

Drain the soaked cashews.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 3

In a blender, combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, non-dairy milk, apple cider vinegar, and spices. Pulse until combined, pausing to scrape the sides as needed.

The final texture can be as chunky or creamy as you'd like. For a creamier texture, add more milk (one tablespoon at a time) and blend.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 4

Toast the bread.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 5

Spread the cashew ricotta onto each slice of toast, then garnish with toppings of your choice. We chose a combo of sliced cucumbers, radishes, and peas with fresh basil and edible flowers (like pansies and calendula).

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Other tasty topping ideas include sautéed vegetables, strawberries and balsamic vinaigrette, and everything bagel seasoning. The possibilities are deliciously endless.

Enjoy!

